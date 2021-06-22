Cancel
Foreign Policy

Chinese ambassador to U.S. to leave post after eight years

By Syndicated Content
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China’s long-serving ambassador to Washington, Cui Tiankai, confirmed on Tuesday that he is leaving his post. Cui, who is 68 and past the retirement age of 65 for Chinese diplomats of his level, has been in the post for eight years and leaves amid ongoing tensions between Washington and Beijing.

