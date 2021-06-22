Cancel
International Exchange Experience applications to be accepted early

TheInterMountain.com
 17 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Applications for the 2022 IFYE Exchange program will be accepted beginning Aug. 1, instead of the regular November time frame. This announcement comes after the IFYE Association of the USA, Inc., commonly known as IFYE, formerly the International Farm Youth Exchange, had to suspend its program in 2020 and 2021 as partnering countries closed their borders to international visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

