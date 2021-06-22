BOB CONFER: Experiencing a labor shortage? Ban the box.
Employers across the country have been hit with a labor shortage. As the economy reopens in whole, it seems that no one can find willing and able workers. It doesn’t matter whether we’re talking about retail, hospitality, manufacturing, or back office, every workplace is wanting. That has led to dramatic supply chain issues such as shortages, delays and inflation. It has also caused many restaurants to cut back on tables, hours and even days in order to keep, and keep sane, what workers they do have.www.lockportjournal.com