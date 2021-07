Photo: Grassley learns more about the Trophies Plus operation in Breda during a tour with Austin Shelp. Near the end of this week, the Manilla Manor made a public announcement of their impending closing after 45 years of service to the community via social media. “It is with an indescribably heavy heart to announce that the Manilla Manor is officially closing in the coming months,” they wrote. Before that posting was 24 hours old, U.S. Senator, Chuck Grassley, was asked about what can be done in the legislature to support rural nursing homes and facilities facing hardships. Grassley says the reimbursement rates start with the states.