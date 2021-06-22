Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Nayax Names Fintech Exec Sagit Manor As Chief Financial Officer

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

HERZLIYA, Israel, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced it has appointed Sagit Manor as Chief Financial Officer. As CFO, Manor will be responsible for the company's global finance activities as well as supply chain and procurement operations. The enhanced scope of the position reflects the company's growing business activity, geographical expansion, and diversification of product portfolio, as well as the recent IPO on the TASE.

Manor, a seasoned fintech executive, joins the company after four years as CEO of Nyotron, a San Francisco-based cybersecurity start-up. Prior to that, she served as the VP of Finance and CFO of several divisions at Verifone, Inc., a multinational fintech manufacturing company in the payments industry, where she oversaw departments that included products, engineering, and operations. She also held leadership positions at Lipman Electronic Engineering Ltd., which was acquired by Verifone, and prior to that, at Ernst & Young. A CPA with a Bachelor of Arts in accounting, Manor has extensive experience with private and public companies, large-scale acquisitions, as well as in R&D and operations.

Nayax's current CFO, Liron Grosman, is leaving her position after over 4 years with Nayax, following the completion of a successful IPO on the TASE, to pursue new career challenges. Liron will depart after completing a handover process to Sagit Manor.

"After four fascinating years and the completion of a successful IPO process, it is time for my next challenge," said Liron Grosman. "I'm thankful to the founders, for their on-going trust and support, and I have no doubt the company will continue to grow and prosper."

"Sagit's substantial expertise in leading financial operations will support Nayax as we become a larger organization with a growing employee base and extensive operations around the world," commented Yair Nechmad, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Nayax. "We want to thank Liron for her dedicated contribution since 2017 and greatly appreciate her leadership and professionalism during our recent IPO, for which she was one of the main driving forces. We wish her the best as she pursues other opportunities and believe she will do extremely well in all future endeavors."

"I am excited to be part of Nayax's leadership team and have the opportunity to contribute to a growing and innovative company," said Manor. "I aim to build on the solid foundation Liron and the Nayax finance team have established and work towards the expansion of Nayax around the globe."

About Nayax

Nayax is a global retail enablement platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, telemetry, software management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. What began as an unattended retail solution has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth. Today, Nayax has 10 global offices, over 400 employees, connections to more than 80 payment providers and integrations, and is a recognized payment institution worldwide. As a global company, Nayax's goal is to improve our customers' sales and operational efficiency. Visit www.nayax.com for more information.

Forward looking statement

The information included in this press release contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). Said forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainties and assumptions and the actual results may materially differ. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Nayax on the date hereof. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Nayax are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. Nayax does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri SegalMS-IR LLC msegal@ms-ir.com Tel: +1-917-607-8654

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nayax-names-fintech-exec-sagit-manor-as-chief-financial-officer-301316989.html

SOURCE Nayax

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
761
Followers
29K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Herzliya#Nayax Ltd#Nyax#Cfo#Nyotron#Verifone Inc#Ernst Young#A Bachelor Of Arts#Board#Israeli#8654 View
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Fintech
Related
Real EstateHouston Chronicle

Centennial Appoints John Elliott as Chief Financial Officer

Real Estate Investment Firm Adds New Senior Executive to Oversee Financial Operations. Centennial, a real estate investment firm with a national portfolio of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations as well as a full-service advisory services platform (https://CentennialREC.com), announced today the appointment of John Elliott to the position of Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Elliott will oversee all of Centennial’s financial operations and will serve as a key member of the executive leadership team.
Businessfortworthbusiness.com

JPI adds new chief financial and investment officer

Irving-based multifamily developer JPI on July 6 announced the addition of Mollie Fadule as the firm’s new Chief Financial & Investment Officer. The addition of Fadule is the firm’s latest action in expanding its leadership team to advance market diversification, harness industry innovation, and continue attracting, retaining, and growing top industry talent.
Businessdbusiness.com

Equity Solutions Announces Rick Davis as President, Chuck Knight as Chief Financial Officer

West Bloomfield-based real estate valuation provider, Equity Solutions, announces Rick Davis its new president and Chuck Knight as new chief financial officer (CFO). Davis, as Equity Solution’s new President, will be responsible for development and integration of all company plans, strategies, and ideas. He will also be responsible for the supervision of all collaboration between strategic acquisitions and industry partners involving the implementation of new valuation opportunities.
Pet Servicespetbusiness

JustFoodForDogs Appoints Chief Financial Officer

JustFoodForDogs, a leader in the fresh, human-grade food movement for pets, appointed Gavin J. Lindberg as chief financial officer, effective July 5, 2021. Lindberg brings more than 20 years of strategic financial leadership and extensive experience driving consumer brand growth across international markets. Prior to JustFoodForDogs, he spent 18 years in various financial and executive leadership roles at Nike, Inc., most recently serving as vice president and chief financial officer of product, innovation, and brand.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Fast Growing Sports Tech Disruptor Slinger Bag Appoints New CFO

BALTIMORE, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag Inc. (OTCQB: SLBG ), the sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports with an initial focus on the global tennis market, via its highly successful Slinger Bag tennis ball launcher, is pleased to announced the appointment of Mr. Jason Seifert as its new Chief Financial Officer.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

IO Biotech Strengthens Leadership Team With Appointment Of Keith Vendola As Chief Financial Officer

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IO Biotech, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating anti-cancer therapies based on its proprietary T-win® technology, announced today the appointment of Keith Vendola, M.D., M.B.A., as chief financial officer ("CFO"). Dr. Vendola will report to the chief executive officer ("CEO") and be based in the United States.
Businessaithority.com

Attgeno appoints Björn Westberg as CFO

Attgeno AB announces that Björn Westberg has been appointed CFO and member of the management team at Attgeno. Björn most recently comes from a role as CFO at Enea AB (publ). Björn has extensive experience in the Life Science sector, where he has been active for 24 years in both small biotech and global pharmaceutical companies. In his previous roles as CFO, Björn has had four assignments in Nasdaq-listed companies, including Recipharm and Bonesupport, and has also led projects for listing on Nasdaq Stockholm. Björn’s responsibilities in previous roles include finance, financing, investor relations, legal affairs, strategy development, HR and IT.
Businessfinextra.com

Broadridge names Keir Gumbs chief legal officer

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced that Keir Gumbs has been appointed Chief Legal Officer, effective July 27, 2021. Gumbs will succeed Adam Amsterdam, who will be retiring after nearly 30 years of leading Broadridge’s Legal function. As part of a long-planned transition, Amsterdam will step into a Senior Advisor role.
Businessaithority.com

Insurity Announces Craig Campestre as New Chief Sales Officer

As Chief Sales Officer, Campestre brings to Insurity a deep background in sales and a proven history of driving growth, gaining market share, and leading successful sales teams. Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs announced that it has appointed Craig Campestre as Chief...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

SKLZ Long-Term Investor Alert: Did You Acquire Skillz Inc. Before December 16, 2020? Should Management Be Held Accountable For Investors Losses?

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Skillz Inc. ("Skillz" or the "Company") (SKLZ) - Get Report against certain of its officers and directors. Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Skillz Inc from December 16, 2020 and April 19, 2021 (the "Class Period").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Image 1 (Photo: Business Wire)

Gerald O'Shaughnessy, the co-founder, former Chairman and second largest shareholder of GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark" or the "Company") (GPRK) - Get Report today issued the following letter to the Company's shareholders. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005489/en/. July 8, 2021. Dear Fellow Shareholders,. You face an...
Businessbeckershospitalreview.com

Former Cigna exec becomes Bon Secours' first chief digital officer

Jason Szczuka on July 8 became Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health's first chief digital officer. Mr. Szczuka most recently served as Cigna's chief digital officer. He also has worked at UnitedHealth Group and GE Capital. As Bon Secours' chief digital officer, Mr. Szczuka will focus on expanding the system's digital...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Harris Williams Advises Neighborly On Its Pending Sale To KKR

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising Neighborly, a portfolio company of funds managed by Harvest Partners, LP (Harvest Partners), on its pending sale to KKR. Neighborly is the premier residential service provider focused on providing all the services that consumers need to repair, maintain and enhance their property. The transaction is being led by John Neuner, Brent Spiller, Trey Shehan, and Christian Brumbaugh of the Harris Williams Consumer Group and Taylor Morris and Pete Morgan of the firm's Business Services Group.
Businessmediapost.com

Ford Hires Amazon Exec As First Chief Privacy Officer

Ford Motor Co. has selected an Amazon executive as its first chief privacy officer. Rebecca Pagani, who joins Ford July 12, illustrates Ford’s commitment to staying ahead in protecting and employing customer and company data, according to the automaker. Pagani’s responsibilities will include chairing an executive board that sets policies...
Businessbakingbusiness.com

New chief operating officer named at Post Holdings

ST. LOUIS – Howard A. Friedman has been named executive vice president and chief operating officer of Post Holdings, Inc., a newly created position. He had been president and chief executive officer of Post Consumer Brands. In his new role, Mr. Friedman will report to Robert V. Vitale, president and...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

ServiceNow names Jacqui Canney as Chief People Officer

ServiceNow announced that Jacqui Canney has been named as the company’s new Chief People Officer, leading all aspects of talent strategy, including employee experience, rewards, attraction, retention, development and diversity, inclusion and belonging for ServiceNow’s rapidly growing global workforce of more than 14,000 employees. “For three decades, Jacqui has been...
Texas Statethehendersonnews.com

HUB International Expands Retirement And Private Wealth Capabilites With Acquisition Of Operating Subsidiaries Of Trusted Capital Group In Texas

CHICAGO, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the operating subsidiaries of TCG Group Holdings, LLP d/b/a Trusted Capital Group (TCG). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Headquartered in Austin, Texas,...
BusinessBenzinga

Asbury Automotive Appoints Michael Welch As CFO

Automotive retailer Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) has appointed Michael Welch as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective August 9, 2021. Welch has served as the Vice President and Corporate Controller at Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI). Welch did his Bachelor of Business Administration from Oklahoma...
New York City, NYprogressivegrocer.com

Dollar General Names Chief Medical Officer

Dollar General Corp. (DG) has appointed Albert Wu, M.D. to the newly created role of VP, chief medical officer. In this position, Wu will help to develop DG’s health care services efforts by establishing and strengthening relationships with current and prospective health care product and service providers to build a comprehensive network of affordable services for the retailer’s customers.
Denver, NClaundryledger.com

Farnsworth Named Leonard Automatics Chief eXperience Officer

Leonard Automatics, Inc., Denver, NC, recently named Dan Farnsworth as their Chief eXperience Officer (CXO). Farnsworth began his journey with Leonard in 1996 as a machinery fabricator and worked his way through the company to become VP of Sales and Marketing in 2005, a position he has held until today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy