Caitlin Carmichael Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Growing up in Harlem, Diarrha N'Diaye spent much of her childhood in her mother's hair salon, where she was "surrounded by culture," as she puts it. "Black women from all over the United States and of all ages would come and get their hair braided," she says. "I spent most of my after school days and weekends there, watching all these women come in to talk beauty and transform with intricate hairstyles." This instilled in her an appreciation and respect for beauty's place in Black culture — and vice versa.