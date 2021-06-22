Claudia Doumit Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Claudia Doumit is a renowned Australian actress who was born on 30 January 1991. She started her acting career in 2011 but rose to fame after her portrayal of Jiya Marri in the film “Timeless,” which was aired on NBC series in 2016. In 2019, two roles made her famous; her role in “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” portraying Farah Karim, and Amazon Prime Series “The Boys” portraying Victoria Neuman.mddailyrecord.com