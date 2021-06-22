Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Electric Car Rental Market To Grow Over $ 7 Billion During 2020-2024|Technavio

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The global electric car rental market is poised to grow by USD 7.14 billion during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Request a Free Sample Report Here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41494

The rise in international tourism will offer immense growth opportunities for market vendors. Also, the rising need for optimum performance and reduction in emissions is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global electric car rental market during the forecast period.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by vehicle category, which is the leading segment in the market?Based on the vehicle category, the market saw maximum growth in the economy cars segment in 2019.
  • What are the major trends in the market? The rising need for optimum performance and reduction in emissions will be the major trend in the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.
  • Who are the top players in the market?Avis Budget Group Inc., BlueIndy LLC, Enterprise Holdings Inc., ER Travel Services Ltd., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Fleetdrive Management Ltd., Green Motion International, SIXT SE, The Hertz Corp., and Wattacars are the top vendors in the market.
  • How big is the European market? Europe accounted for 44% of the market share in 2019.

Electric Car Rental Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The electric car rental market report covers the following areas:

  • Electric Car Rental Market Size
  • Electric Car Rental Market Trends
  • Electric Car Rental Market Industry Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this electric car rental market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41494

Electric Car Rental Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Electric Car Rental Market is segmented as below:

  • Vehicle Category
  • Economy Cars
  • Luxury Cars
  • Geographic Landscape
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market - Global electric commercial vehicle market is segmented by product (LCVs, buses, and heavy and medium commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Request a Free Sample Report

Global Self-driving Taxi Market - Global self-driving taxi market is segmented by autonomy (SAE level 3 and SAE level 4 and 5) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Request a Free Sample Report

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Electric Car Rental Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist electric car rental market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the electric car rental market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the electric car rental market across APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric car rental market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Category

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Vehicle Category placement
  • Economy cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Luxury cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Vehicle Category

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Avis Budget Group Inc.
  • BlueIndy LLC
  • Enterprise Holdings Inc.
  • ER Travel Services Ltd.
  • Europcar Mobility Group SA
  • Fleetdrive Management Ltd.
  • Green Motion International
  • SIXT SE
  • The Hertz Corp.
  • Wattacars

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Report: www.technavio.com/report/electric-car-rental-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-car-rental-market-to-grow-over--7-billion-during-2020-2024technavio-301315943.html

SOURCE Technavio

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
760
Followers
29K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Environment#Product Market#Market Research#Market Trends#Emerging Market#Cagr#Blueindy Llc#Enterprise Holdings Inc#Er Travel Services Ltd#Sixt Se#The Hertz Corp#European#Mea#Sae
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Cars
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

LNG ISO Tank Container Market Size, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Growth, New Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

Reports and Data has recently published a Global LNG ISO Tank Container Market research report which is a 100+ paged report covering crucial statistical and analytical data spread through the entirety of the report and covers a comprehensive TOC on the LNG ISO Tank Container industry. The report is a systematic representation of the global LNG ISO Tank Container business sphere comprising of key features such as regulatory framework, trading rules, manufacturing and production, sales statistics, sales network, distribution channels, and revenue estimation. The research report is formulated with the aim to help the reader gain a clear understanding of dynamics of the LNG ISO Tank Container industry and enable them to make strategic decisions to gain robust foothold in the market.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Car Rental Software Market Remarkable Sales Performance; Margin Ahead | Fleetlet, HQ Car Rental, Navotar, Easy Rent Pro, Ecalypse

Global Car Rental Software Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Car Rental Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Car Rental Software market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Europe Wealth Management Platform Market 2021 - Research Report, Demand, Price, By Application, Region and Forecast to 2028

Businessmarketinsights Latest update on "Europe Wealth Management Platform Market" Analysis, Europe Wealth Management Platform market growth analysis and Projection by – 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of topmost companies into the Europe Wealth Management Platform industry. With the classified Europe Wealth Management Platform market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Biochip Market Growth Analysis In Semiconductors Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 25.52 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the biochip market to register a CAGR of almost 23%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Automatic Espresso Machines Market In North America To Grow Over $ 300 Mn During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 304.09 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automatic espresso machines market in North America to register a CAGR of over 6%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Biodefense Market Growth Analysis In Biotechnology Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 5.41 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the biodefense market to register a CAGR of over 7%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Global Automotive Diagnostics Tools And Workshop Equipment Market 2021-2028: Category, Products, Connectivity, Application, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, End-user

DUBLIN, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Diagnostics Tools and Workshop Equipment Market Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global automotive diagnostics tools and workshop equipment market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. Factors such...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Zip Co Moves Into European And Middle Eastern Markets

SYDNEY, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sydney-based consumer finance fintech, Zip Co , has announced it will invest more than $160 million to take full ownership of two BNPL companies which it previously owned minority stakes in. As the company expands its global presence in the BNPL sector, Zip will...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Anesthetics Market Report 2020: Market Is Expected To Grow From $5.7 Billion In 2029 To $6 Billion In 2023 - Forecast To 2025 & 2030

DUBLIN, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anesthetics Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global anesthetics market is expected to grow from $5.7 billion in 2019 to $9.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 64.2%.The...
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

Car Rental Platform Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Enterprise Rent- A- Car, Turo, Nuvven, Car2Go

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Car Rental Platform Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Car Rental Platform market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Heart Rate Monitors Market By Business Demand, Driving Factors, Competitor Analysis, Market Share and Industry Growth Forecast 2021-2029 | Fitbit, Xiaomi, Samsung, Garmin

Heart Rate Monitors Market report deals with the new business challenges and investment research on Heart Rate Monitors market which includes market attributes, industry structure, and competitive scenario, the problems, desire concepts, together with business strategies and market effectiveness. This is the meticulous market research report which studies the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, and competitive landscape of the business. This market report offers an in-depth investigation of the market driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for obtaining crucial insight into the market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy