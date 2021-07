What a welcome change – the breezes were still blowing late Friday from the north importing dry and very mild air that will longer for at least one more night. Drier air arrived behind a cold front and the lowered level of humidity allows the temperatures to cool nicely through the night. After nearly a 10 day stretch of high humidity, stuffy nights and sticky mornings, central Indiana was greeted to September-like temperatures Friday morning. Crawfordsville and Jamestown west of Indianapolis fell to 53° while the city of Indianapolis recorded 57°, the normal low for September 17th.