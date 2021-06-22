Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Corporate Training Market In Latin America 2021-2025|17000 Technavio Research Reports

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the corporate training market in Latin America and it is poised to grow by USD 2.95 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business. Download FREE Sample Report

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?Technical training is the leading segment in the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8%.
  • Who are the top players in the market?Articulate Global Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp.,m Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., Interaction Associates Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Miller Heiman Group Inc., Skillsoft Ltd., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. are the top players in the market.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?The market is driven by the increased need for employee skill enhancement. However, budgetary concerns will impede market growth.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Articulate Global Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., Interaction Associates Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Miller Heiman Group Inc., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the factors such as the increased need for employee skill enhancement, the expansion of SMBs and government emphasis on workforce skill enhancement, and the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules will offer immense growth opportunities, budgetary concerns are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this corporate training market in Latin America forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Corporate Training Market in Latin America 2021-2025: Segmentation

The Corporate Training Market in Latin America is segmented as below:

  • Product
  • Technical Training
  • Non-technical Training
  • Application
  • Large Enterprises
  • Medium Enterprises
  • Small Enterprises

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44986

Corporate Training Market in Latin America 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The corporate training market in Latin America report covers the following areas:

  • Corporate Training Market in Latin America Size
  • Corporate Training Market in Latin America Trends
  • Corporate Training Market in Latin America Industry Analysis

This study identifies the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules as one of the prime reasons driving the Corporate Training Market in Latin America's growth during the next few years.

Corporate Training Market in Latin America 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the corporate training market growth in Latin America during the next five years
  • Estimation of the corporate training market size in Latin America and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the corporate training market in Latin America across Latin America and the Rest of Latin America
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the corporate training market vendors in Latin America

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Corporate Training Market in Europe- The corporate training market size in Europe is segmented by product (technical courses and non-technical courses) and geography ( Western Europe, Nordic Countries, Southern Europe, and Central and Eastern Europe). Download FREE Sample Report

Academic and Corporate LMS Market in the US- The academic and corporate LMS market in the US is segmented by end-user (corporates, higher education institutions, and K-12 schools) and applications (content management, student management, performance management, and others). Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Technical training - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Non-technical training - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Small enterprises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Articulate Global Inc.
  • City & Guilds Group
  • D2L Corp.
  • Franklin Covey Co.
  • GP Strategies Corp.
  • Interaction Associates Inc.
  • Learning Technologies Group Plc
  • Miller Heiman Group Inc.
  • Skillsoft Ltd.
  • Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Newsroom: https://www.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-corporate-trainingmarket-v2Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/corporate-training-market-in-latin-america-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corporate-training-market-in-latin-america-2021-202517000-technavio-research-reports-301315821.html

SOURCE Technavio

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
761
Followers
29K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Environment#Product Market#Latin America#Market Trends#Cagr#City Guilds Group#D2l Corp#Franklin Covey Co#Gp Strategies Corp#Miller Heiman Group Inc#Skillsoft Ltd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Europe Wealth Management Platform Market 2021 - Research Report, Demand, Price, By Application, Region and Forecast to 2028

Businessmarketinsights Latest update on "Europe Wealth Management Platform Market" Analysis, Europe Wealth Management Platform market growth analysis and Projection by – 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of topmost companies into the Europe Wealth Management Platform industry. With the classified Europe Wealth Management Platform market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Automatic Espresso Machines Market In North America To Grow Over $ 300 Mn During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 304.09 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automatic espresso machines market in North America to register a CAGR of over 6%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Office Stationery Market To Grow By $ 8.06 Billion In Europe During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 8.06 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the office stationery market in Europe to register a CAGR of over 3%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Growing Adoption Of Apps For Online Learning Sets Tone For Smart Learning & Education Market: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, N.Y., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Learning & Education Market: Broad Contours. Smart learning & education has paved way to personalized e-learning tools. Smart learning in education isn't a new trend, but educators have been at it for quite some time now. Learning management systems for corporate learning has contributed greatly to the market growth. Surprisingly, traditional learning was thrown out of gear amid Covid-19.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

The Worldwide Spectrum Analyzer Industry Is Expected To Reach $2.8 Billion By 2026

DUBLIN, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spectrum Analyzer Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The spectrum analyzer market is evaluated at US$1,517.152 million for the year 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.37% to reach the market size of US$2,839.988 million by the year 2026.A spectrum analyzer is a testing instrument that measures various parameters in a circuit or a system at a radio frequency range. The spectrum analyzer measures the magnitude of internal signals versus frequency within the full frequency range. Spectrum analyzers are widely adopted in manufacturing, designing, and engaging in determining performance, error detection, and troubleshooting errors. These find application in end-user industries such as automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, IT and communication, medical and semiconductors, and energy, among various other industries. Growing demand for wireless technology among users around the world has been the driving factor in the spectrum analyzer market. Besides, wider adoption of portable and handheld spectrum analyzers coupled with multi-tasking features, bandwidth, and frequency advancements are driving major driving forces in the spectrum analyzer market. However, the major constraints facing the industry are the non-availability of cost-effective spectrum analyzers and the growing market for second-hand analyzers.The outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease severely impacted the spectrum analyzer market. The coronavirus outbreak has impacted various industries relying on spectrum analyzers. The ongoing pandemic has led to movement restrictions and lockdowns all around the world, resulting in flight cancellations, certain industry closures, massive disruptions in the supply chain, and growing panic among local people. These factors have collectively impacted the end-user industries which rely on spectrum analyzer for their operations, thus impacting the spectrum analyzer market as a whole.The spectrum analyzers market has been segmented based on type, form factor, application, and geography. Geographically, the analyzers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asian Pacific, South America, and Middle East and African region. Automotive to hold a significant market share. By application, the classification of the market has been done as Automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, IT and telecommunication, Medical and Health care, Semiconductors and electronics, and others. The Automotive and Transportation segment is projected to hold a significant share in the market until the end of the forecast period. Growing demand for wireless technology is the major factor leading to the growth in this sector. Additionally, spectrum analyzers serve as equipment for these high-frequency applications. The Spectrum analyzers aids in meeting automotive test radar requirements. Spectrum analyzers also aid in a wide range of engineering tasks and support wideband components and communication systems. Asia Pacific to witness lucrative growth opportunities. Geographically, the distribution of the global market has been done in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The Asian Pacific market is expected to hold a significant share in the market on account of rowing penetration and the need for Spectrum analyzers in countries like China, India. Moreover, the presence of key players in the market in the region further supplements the share during the next five years. Moreover, the growing demand for spectrum analyzers in the electronics and automotive market is expected to propel market growth. This has resulted in significant investment into the spectrum analyzers market, resulting in the significant development of high-frequency spectrum analyzers. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Dynamics4.1. Market Drivers4.2. Market Restraints4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis 5. Spectrum Analyzers Market Analysis, by Type5.1. Introduction5.2. Real Time Analyzers5.3. Swept Tuned Analyzers5.4. Parallel Filter Analysis5.5. Fourier Analyzers 6. Spectrum Analyzers Market Analysis, by Form Factor6.1. Introduction6.2. Benchtop6.3. Portable6.4. Handheld6.5. Networked 7. Spectrum Analyzers Market Analysis, by Frequency Range7.1 Less than 6 GHZ7.2 6 GHz to 18 GHz7.3 More than 18 GHz 8. Spectrum Analyzer Market Analysis, by End User Industry8.1. Introduction8.2. Automotive and Transportation8.3. Aerospace and Defense8.4. IT and Telecommunication8.5. Medical and Healthcare8.6. Semiconductors and Electronics8.7. Industrial and Energy8.8. Others 9. Spectrum Analyzer Market Analysis, by Geography9.1. Introduction9.2. North America9.2.1. USA9.2.2. Canada9.2.3. Mexico9.3. South America9.3.1. Brazil9.3.2. Argentina9.3.3. Others9.4. Europe9.4.1. Germany9.4.2. France9.4.3. UK9.4.4. Italy9.4.5. Others9.5. Middle East and Africa9.5.1. Saudi Arabia9.5.2. UAE9.5.3. Others9.6. Asia Pacific9.6.1. China9.6.2. Japan9.6.3. India9.6.4. South Korea9.6.5. Taiwan9.6.6. Thailand9.6.7. Indonesia9.6.8. Others 10. Competitive Environment and Analysis10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis10.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations10.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix 11. Company Profiles11.1. Advantest Corporation11.2. Keysight technologies11.3. Aim-TTi11.4. Rohde &Schwarz GmbH & Co., kg11.5. Aniritsu Corporation11.6. Giga-tronics Incorporated11.7. LP Technologies11.8. Yokogawa Electronic Corporation11.9. National Instruments Corporation11.10. RIGOL TechnologiesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3sm8y2.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Carbon Black Market To Reach USD 5.33 Billion By 2025 | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge has been monitoring the Carbon Black Market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.33 billion during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment . Receive FREE...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

COVID-19 Impact And Analysis|4K2K TV Market 2021-2025|Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the 4K2K TV market, operating in the communication services industry. The latest report on the 4K2K TV market 2021-2025 estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 1.96 billion, at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the 4K2K TV Market 2021-2025 market is expected to have Negative & Inferior growth.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

North America Generators Market Report 2021-2025: Gain An Understanding Of End-user Purchase Behavior And Other Aspects Of Involvement

DUBLIN, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Transformation Initiatives Supporting Growth of the Generators Market Across Key End-user Industries, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The overall research objective is to understand end-user purchase behavior and other aspects of involvement in the generator market. The team of...
GamblingPosted by
TheStreet

$ 79.58 Billion Growth In Global Gambling Market 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 79.58 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the gambling market to register a CAGR of almost 3%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

$ 2.23 Billion Growth Expected In Global Secondary Tickets Market 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 2.23 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the secondary tickets market to register a CAGR of almost 8%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Construction Management Software Market Value To Increase By $ 630.51 Mn During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Set to grow by USD 630.51 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the construction management software market to register a CAGR of almost 8%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

Digital Transformation Market In Retail Sector To Grow Over $ 137 Billion Between 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital transformation market in the retail sector is expected to grow by USD 137.05 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The market is driven by the need to enhance operational efficiency. Also, the increasing penetration of IoT and adoption of cloud services are expected to trigger the digital transformation market in the retail sector toward witnessing a CAGR of over almost 17% during the forecast period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy