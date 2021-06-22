Agilent Completes The InfinityLab Bio LC Portfolio

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) - Get Report today announced the launch of three InfinityLab Bio LC systems specifically developed to meet the needs of the biopharma industry. The release is central to the Agilent portfolio of complete Bio LC solutions, featuring instruments, columns, and supplies that seamlessly integrate with Agilent OpenLab and MassHunter software, and CrossLab services to maximize efficiency in biopharma labs.

The three new systems include the 1290 Infinity II Bio LC System with High-Speed Pump, the 1290 Infinity II Bio LC System with Flexible Pump, and the 1260 Infinity II Prime Bio LC System. These systems are based on the proven, award-winning InfinityLab LC technology and were designed to help future-proof laboratories by providing a universal LC platform that delivers InfinityLab LC reliability and performance with additional bio-analysis capability and even greater resistance to harsh analytical conditions.

"This is a significant portfolio release that further demonstrates Agilent's commitment to the fast-growing biopharma LC market," said Stefan Schuette, vice president, and general manager of Agilent's Liquid Phase Separations Division. "By offering new instruments, columns, application kits, and supplies we're providing solutions that customers can tailor to meet their specific bio-analytical requirements, including seamless transfer of existing methods from both Agilent and non-Agilent LC systems."

Agilent also announced the planned release of several new workflow solutions based on the Bio LC core systems. These specialized solutions include a new, biocompatible 2D-LC, method development, and a new Online LC solution for process monitoring and process analytical technology (PAT). These new solutions will complement already existing bio-analytical LC/Q-TOF MS, SEC (Size Exclusion Chromatography) and bio-purification solutions from Agilent.

The Bio LC portfolio launch takes center stage at the first InfinityLab LC Virtual Conference taking place on 22 nd - 23 rd June 2021. For more information, visit the event registration page.

