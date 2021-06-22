Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

L'Oréal Paris Champions The Role Of Women In Cinema With The Launch Of Its Inaugural Lights On Women Award, Recognizing A Promising Female Filmmaker

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

CANNES, France, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of the 74 th Festival de Cannes, L'Oréal Paris has announced the launch of the Lights On Women Award which will honour one rising female filmmaker in partnership with the Short Films competition of the Festival de Cannes. The winner will be hand-picked from a selection of the Festival de Cannes' Short Films competition and from international film schools' short film programs. The final choice will be determined and announced by Academy award-winner and L'Oréal Paris spokesperson Kate Winslet - the Award's first Juror - during a special prize ceremony at the Jeune Cinéma dinner in Cannes on July 16.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8915851-loreal-paris-champions-women-in-cinema-recognizing-female-filmmaker/

Launching A Dedicated Award for Women Short-Film Directors: Empowering Talented Women to Positively Impact the Future of the Film IndustryAs an Official Partner of the Cannes Film Festival for more than 24 years, L'Oréal Paris has always been a feminist brand that champions women's empowerment, specifically in the world of film through its privileged relationship with iconic actresses who embody the values of the brand. Now, L'Oréal Paris is going even further with this commitment, with the launch of a dedicated award program for women in cinema. Short films, thanks to their flexible format and relatively low barriers to entry, have long been considered to reflect the future of the film industry; as such, this award will encourage promising directors to pursue their creative ambitions and provide funding that will empower women in overcoming the obstacles that they encounter.

"This exciting partnership with L'Oréal Paris represents a natural extension of the brand's ongoing support for Cannes and the wider cinema community," says Thierry Frémaux, Director of the Festival international du film de Cannes. "The Lights On Women Award will offer a much-needed opportunity to honour a deserving creator and aligns with the broader commitment of the Short Films competition and international film schools' short film programs to recognize the female talent of tomorrow," he adds.

A Striking and Urgent Need to Correct Gender Imbalance within the Film Industry The under-representation of women in film is a major issue within the creative industry, with only 10.7% female film directors in Hollywood as of 2019*. Moreover, only 21.3% of short films are directed by women; and only 7 women have ever been nominated for Best Director at the Academy Awards*. In light of these figures, the need to reduce bias and achieve greater gender balance is both striking and urgent.

A Unique Recognition Designed to Drive Creativity and EmpowermentThe winner of the inaugural Lights On Women Award will receive financial support of up to 30,000€. This unique recognition will also offer the winner a platform for increased visibility and will also gain access to a "sisterhood" of cinematic talent.

"L'Oréal Paris is a feminine and feminist brand; we believe in empowering women to overcome barriers and to have a long-term positive social impact within their communities," says Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, Global Brand President, L'Oréal Paris. "The massive under-representation of women in film requires large-scale support and I am proud to use our brand platform and resources to stand up for women's visibility, with the help of the incredible female actors who represent our brand. I firmly believe in advocating for talented women and holding space for them to shine."

Actor Kate Winslet adds, "What an honour to preside as Juror over this remarkable recognition for women film-makers and to have an opportunity to celebrate such incredible talent. It is essential that we work together as a community to pursue gender parity within our industry and I am delighted to support the L'Oréal Paris family on this important initiative."

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loreal-paris-champions-the-role-of-women-in-cinema-with-the-launch-of-its-inaugural-lights-on-women-award-recognizing-a-promising-female-filmmaker-301316727.html

SOURCE L'Oréal Paris

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
760
Followers
29K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thierry Frémaux
Person
Kate Winslet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Empowering Women#7 Women#Film#L Or Al Paris Champions#Cannes#The Lights On Women Award#Academy#Jeune Cin Ma#The Academy Awards#Global Brand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Designers & Collectionsbeautypackaging.com

L’Oréal Paris Taps Singer-Songwriter Yseult as Spokesperson

L’Oréal Paris has named award-winning French singer-songwriter Yseult as its newest spokesperson. Yseult joins the recently appointed actress Kate Winslet, as well as Helen Mirren, Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, Camila Cabello, Cindy Bruna and more in representing the brand globally. Yseult uses her platform to advocate for inclusivity and body...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

McCann Worldgroup, L'Oréal And Movistar Leaders Named Ad Age Leading Women Europe

LONDON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior leaders across McCann Worldgroup and client partners L'Oréal and Movistar+ have been recognised as Ad Age Leading Women Europe 2021 honorees. Selected for empowering teams, building relationships, driving business results, advocating for diversity and inclusion and taking risks, the 2021 recipients serve as catalysts for change in the industry and beyond.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Kering Opens Screen Doors for Women Filmmakers

In 2015, Kering, a partner of the Cannes Film Festival, launched the Women in Motion Program to highlight female contributions in cinema. More than a celebration, the program works to advance gender equality throughout the industry. “The cinema is the most influential way to touch people,” Kering chief communications and...
CelebritiesWwd.com

Yseult Named L’Oréal Paris Ambassador

MUSICAL MESSAGE: The French singer-songwriter known as Yseult has been named an international spokesperson for L’Oréal Paris. “I’m very proud to be able to share a message of peace, love, inclusivity and self-acceptance through L’Oréal Paris,” said Yseult, in a statement. “Being a L’Oréal Paris spokesperson feels like opening the gates of beauty to all. It means that my voice matters, that the voices of all women matter and especially that the voices of women like me are heard. It’s a message of self-confidence: Believe in yourselves, don’t ever give up, and trust your sorority.”
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

At 75, Charlotte Rampling Remains an Icon of Classic French Style

With her intellect, extraordinary beauty, and, of course, her supreme versatility as an actor, it’s little wonder that Charlotte Rampling has served as a muse to filmmakers and fashion designers alike throughout her six-decade career. Whether it was her early days as a model in Swinging Sixties London that saw her become a favorite of Yves Saint Laurent and Helmut Newton, or her career revival over the past two decades working regularly with auteurs like François Ozon—or even her regular appearances in some of Juergen Teller’s most risqué photographs throughout the 1990s—there is something ineffable about Rampling’s appeal that draws us back to her again and again.
Beauty & Fashionla-story.com

Maggie Gyllenhaal Wears Chopard to the Opening Ceremony of the 74th Cannes Film Festival ILM FESTIVAL AND THE PREMIERE OF “ANNETTE” BY LEOS CARAX

American Actress and Member of the 74th Cannes Film Festival Jury, Maggie Gyllenhaal sparkled in earrings from the Precious Lace Collection in 18ct white gold and titanium featuring 11.32-carats of diamonds and a ring from the Haute Joaillerie Collection in 18ct white gold featuring a 14.94-carat oval-shaped sapphire with diamonds.
Designers & CollectionsMOJEH

Chopard Unveiled Its Magnificent Red Carpet Collection At The Cannes Film Festival

At the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival, Chopard debuted Paradise: Caroline Scheufele’s nature-inspired Red Carpet 2021 collection. Welcome to Paradise. Chopard has unveiled the breathtaking 74-piece Red Carpet 2021 collection at the Cannes Film Festival, in honour of its 74th edition. This year’s collection is Chopard Artistic Director and Co-President Caroline Scheufele’s fantastical interpretation of the Garden Of Eden with magnificent kaleidoscopic gemstones paying homage to Mother Nature’s most colourful creations. Titled ‘Paradise’, the Red Carpet collection is “Inspired by paradise, whatever that means for you,” says Caroline. “Paradise can be emotions, a place you dream about, nature or another planet entirely.” For us, paradise is wherever Chopard’s Red Carpet collection is.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Marion Cotillard, Jodie Foster lead Cannes glamour in red carpet return

CANNES, France, July 6 (Reuters) - Decked out in a shimmering silver Chanel gown, Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard helped kick off Cannes’ comeback on Tuesday as movie stars from far and wide descended onto the red carpet for the French cinema showcase. The world’s biggest film festival is marking its...
Beauty & FashionWHAS 11

Cannes Film Festival 2021: Best Dressed Celebs

The Cannes Film Festival is just getting started, but we already can't get keep our eyes off the stunning ensembles on the red carpet!. The fashion was on-point during Tuesday's opening ceremony in Cannes, France, with celebrities like Bella Hadid kicking off the days-long event in style. The 24-year-old model went full glam in a black-and-white vintage Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture gown, with her hair pulled back into a stylish updo. She completed the chic look with sparkly Chopard earrings.
Movieswmagazine.com

Cannes Film Festival 2021: See All the Red Carpet Fashion

In 2020, there was no Cannes Film Festival. For obvious reasons, the A-list crowd that was expected to show—Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, to name a few— remained hunkered away in their isolated bubbles as the Festival de Cannes jury scratched their heads about when the slate of films from directors like Wes Anderson and François Ozon would actually be screened. Now, over a year after the originally planned festival, the global superstars are arriving on the French Riviera, with looks that are over-the-top, luxe, and opulent—which is perfect for one of the first fully in-person film festivals in over a year. See what everyone wore to attend what is typically the most fashionable leg of the festival circuit, here.
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

Secrets of the Stylists: Cannes Film Festival

As famous for its unique brand of glitz and glamour as it is for its film-critic credentials, the annual Cannes Film Festival is always a favourite among fashion and movie fans alike. From the finest couture gowns to the most precious of jewellery, the stylists and fashion houses really go above and beyond for this most celebratory - and iconic - of red carpets. After all, who can't instantly picture those famous steps?
Beauty & FashionTelegraph

The 9 actresses who master French chic now

Staying at home with the French became a national obsession in Britain during the winter lockdowns - from Call My Agent! to Lupin, British audiences have devoured French films and television series at a faster pace than perhaps ever before. As the fortnight-long Cannes Film Festival begins on the French...
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

See Jodie Foster and Her Wife Make a Rare Red Carpet Appearance

After being cancelled last year, the Cannes Film Festival is back with all of its glamor, movie stars, and big premieres. And on the first day of the festival, one celebrity couple made a rare red carpet appearance. Jodie Foster and her wife, photographer Alexandra Hedison, attended the Cannes Film Festival this year and posed for photos at the premiere of Annette on Tuesday, July 6. While Foster is not in any of the films being shown at Cannes, she is receiving a special honor. Read on to find out more and to see Foster and Hedison enjoying their time on the carpet together.
Beauty & FashionElle

Bella Hadid Goes Old Hollywood in a Black and White Column Gown at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival

For years, Bella Hadid has had some of her biggest fashion moments at the Cannes Film Festival. Today, she's back in France, delivering another one. The 24-year-old model stepped out in a vintage white Jean Paul Gaultier column gown with a dramatic black sheer train and halter-neck for the French festival's opening ceremony and Annette premiere. She wore her hair up in an elegant bun and accessorized with Chopard jewelry, including white gold earrings with two pear-shaped diamonds (18.05 carats total) and 5.82 carats of other diamonds. She additionally wore two rings from Chopard, one including a 5.45-carat, marquise-cut diamond and another with a 2.42-carat heart-shaped ruby.
MoviesPosted by
Reuters

'Black Widow' screening rolls out the red carpet for London film fans

LONDON (Reuters) - Film fans young and old, some dressed as their favourite “Avengers” characters, walked and posed on a red carpet in London’s Leicester Square on Tuesday for a special screening of superhero story “Black Widow”. The Marvel Studios movie, starring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, the Russian-born...

Comments / 0

Community Policy