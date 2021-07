Barbara Newell (Robertson) of Yarmouth Port, Massachusetts, formerly of Westborough, Massachusetts, died on June 19, 2021. She was born on June 28, 1919, daughter of Ethel and William Robertson of Milton. Because her father died when she was seven months old, she was brought up by her mother and grandfather. She graduated from Milton High School in 1937 and The Chandler School, Boston, in 1939. Barbara worked as an office administrator until her marriage to Ensign Gordon L. Newell, U.S. Naval Air Corps, on April 4, 1943.