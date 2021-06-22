IoT Partners Pycom And 1NCE Cut Costs Of Full-stack IoT With An All-in Offering Starting At 1 Euro

LONDON and COLOGNE, Germany, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pycom, the global Internet of Things technology company with a vision to give all connected ideas an opportunity to succeed, and German Tier-1 IoT Carrier 1NCE, specialised in providing managed connectivity services IoT applications, today announced a new partnership that will disrupt the way developers acquire and use cellular technology for their IoT deployments.

Already an established brand in IoT, Pycom has been a supplier of cellular development kits and OEM modules since 2015. With this latest collaboration with 1NCE, it will offer an attractive easy-to-use cellular NB-IoT and LTE-M connectivity solution as part of its proposition.

This new proposition bundles 1NCE connectivity with Pycom hardware for Pycom GPy, FiPy, G01 and PyGo customers to enjoy. Unmatched in the IoT market today, equivalent to as little as starting from just over €1 per month, including Hardware, this proposition has no hidden or other monthly fees. Everything is ready to go as soon as the product delivery is made. In addition, for volume production rollouts, Pycom can supply 1NCE embedded MFF SIMs which adds additional security and robustness to the solution.

As a technology partner of Deutsche Telekom and its roaming partners 1NCE is available in over 100 countries worldwide and supports LTE-M and NB-IoT besides 2G, 3G and 4G already in more than 25 countries, including all major countries in Europe but also the US and China.

"It's a remarkable proposition and we're delighted to have this collaboration with 1NCE. We love the simplicity and the predictable nature of the pricing model. We know our developer community will love it too. It's one more step in the right direction towards resolving complexity and removing barriers to successful IoT adoption. That's what it's all about" says Fred de Haro, Pycom CEO

"Our aims at 1NCE are very similar to Pycom's. We set 1NCE up to make life easier for customers getting up and running scaling their IoT deployments. 'Easy IoT' is our common vision and together we can help customers achieve their rapid time to market, cost control and reliable access to network. It's a perfect match all around", says Alexander P. Sator, CEO at 1NCE

The 1NCE cellular airtime proposition will be fully integrated into Pycom's Pybytes device and network management platform

ABOUT PYCOM

Pycom is a global Internet of Things technology company with a vision to give all connected ideas an opportunity to succeed. The company has pioneered an innovative and highly scalable IoT platform - a unique suite of hardware, software and services products that connect developers, enterprises and consumers. This creates an ecosystem between connectable things that removes barriers and reduces time to market for everyone. Since its launch in 2015, Pycom has attracted more than 30,000 customers in 120 countries and has gathered more than 630,000 developers to its global community as it helps everyone GOINVENT and monetise attractive solutions for the Internet of Things.

ABOUT 1NCE

1NCE GmbH is the first fully-fledged IoT network carrier in the world to offer fast, secure, and reliable connectivity services at low cost based on an IoT flat rate. This makes IoT applications such as tank maintenance, smart metering, or vehicle telematics affordable. The 1NCE IoT Flat Rate includes 500 MB data volume, 250 SMS, and free access to the 1NCE Connectivity Management Platform via Internet and API. To provide the service, 1NCE cooperates with both Deutsche Telekom AG and its roaming partners as well as China Telecom Global Limited and supports all common mobile communications standards (2G, 3G, 4G, NB-IoT). In addition to direct sales of IoT mobile connectivity, 1NCE also offers its technology to mobile network operators via a Platform-as-a-Service solution. The company headquartered in Cologne offers its flat rate almost world-wide. 1NCE was founded in 2017 together with Deutsche Telekom AG and has 100 staff in Cologne, Hamburg, London, Rome, Paris, and Riga. For more information, please see www.1nce.com

Media Contact:

