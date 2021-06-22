Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Ivory Coast Transport Start-up Moja Ride Partners With O-CITY By BPC For Its Next Phase Of Growth In Mobility Innovation

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

LONDON and ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moja Ride, an Ivorian startup providing a reservation and cashless payment system for transport services in Abidjan, today announced it has partnered with O-CITY for its next phase of digital innovation and future expansion.

Founded in 2020, Moja Ride is an application that allows commuters to book and pay for their rides digitally, while also enabling transport operators to manage their fleet, routes and payment methods.

The app is available in Abidjan, the capital of Ivory Coast, which has over 35,000 share-taxis ("Woro-Woro") and 8,000 minibuses ("Gbaka") - all managed independently by vehicle owners. Since its launch, Moja Ride has gained a growing market share across multiple transport services in the city, supporting over 1,200 taxis and buses. The company plans to continue its growth by driving innovation in mobility services in Abidjan and elsewhere in West Africa with help from O-CITY - a leading automated fare collection solution that operates in 130 cities around the world.

Through its open loop platform, O-CITY will enable public transport drivers to accept different payment methods from passengers, including QR code, NFC, and prepaid cards such as the 'Moja Carte' which can be topped up to pay for public transport. The recharge is done either through mobile money or a network of agents. Transport operators, owners and drivers can also track their revenue in real time and manage their fleet for the first time.

According to Jean-Claude Gouesse, founder of Moja Ride, the public transportation industry worldwide is becoming less dependent on proprietary closed loop payment solutions. Africa, with little legacy infrastructure to slow down progress, has the potential to leapfrog the rest of the world by harnessing the benefits of mobile technology and payments processing solutions to deliver a better and safer customer experience for commuters and transportation providers.

"O-CITY's technology is the key to accelerating the delivery of a frictionless payment experience that benefits everyone," explained Gouesse. "At the moment, the siloed nature of the mobility market with thousands of owners makes it difficult to ensure transparency in terms of pricing and operational management. The dependance on cash as primary fare payment method creates an unsafe and dangerous experience for both riders and drivers. Through our partnership with O-CITY, Moja Ride can quickly answer the needs of drivers, riders, the vehicle owners, and the financial institutions that are seeking further transparency to facilitate lending processes. Drivers gain improved efficiency to foster business growth while commuters can use the app to plan their journey and hop on and off public transport faster through digital payments - all while helping to reduce the spread of virus transmission through the handling of cash."

Tokhir Abdukadyrov, Director of O-CITY, said, "We are thrilled that Moja Ride has selected us as its preferred partner. With our support, the company can achieve its mission to ease travel journeys for both commuters and transport operators through digital transformation. O-CITY enables tap-to-pay for travellers using their card or any other means of payment and addresses the response to social distancing requirements and contact-free precautions. This will not only improve the quality of the country's public transport but also put Moja on a path towards greater domination of the contactless payments space in the Ivory Coast and beyond."

Moja's partnership with O-CITY comes hot on the heels of a series of funding rounds from leading global investors, including Orange Ventures and most recently Toyota Tsusho Corporation ("Toyota Tsusho") and its group company CFAO SAS ("CFAO"). The company was also the winner of the prestigious Mobility54 Special Prize at the Startups in AFRICA, hosted by Nikkei Inc. ("Nikkei") and the Japan International Cooperation Agency ("JICA").

About O-CITY

Adopted by more than 130 cities worldwide, O-CITY is an innovative automated fare collection solution designed by BPC, a leading banking and payment firm with in excess of 350 clients across more than 90 countries. O-CITY was born from the vision of digitalising micro-payments as a key driver of a cashless economy while improving the well-being of citizens. With O-CITY, government, public transport operators and merchants can deliver a frictionless payment experience at every touch point leveraging smart, digital and open technologies. (tollgate, bus, train, subway, parking facility, bike rental or city tourist attraction). Citizens can move freely and make quick payments using their mobile or existing bank card, removing the need for cash or queuing at a ticket counter.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ivory-coast-transport-start-up-moja-ride-partners-with-o-city-by-bpc-for-its-next-phase-of-growth-in-mobility-innovation-301317015.html

SOURCE O-CITY by BPC

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
760
Followers
29K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Innovation#Public Transportation#Start Up#Ivory Coast#Moja Ride Partners#Abidjan#Ivorian#Nfc#Orange Ventures#Toyota#Cfao Sas#Nikkei Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Place
Africa
News Break
NFL
Related
Soccerrock947.com

Ivory Coast sends mobile clinics to speed up COVID vaccinations

ABIDJAN (Reuters) – Ivory Coast began sending mobile clinics on Monday to markets and other busy areas in its main city Abidjan in an effort to turbocharge the vaccination campaign against COVID-19. After administering fewer than 800,000 doses since vaccinations began in March – enough for a single dose for just 3% of the population – Ivorian health authorities are now aiming to inoculate a million people in Abidjan over the next 10 days.
Businessmartechseries.com

Fluent Implements Key Executive Changes for the Next Phase of Its Strategic and Sustainable Growth Agenda

Leading Performance Marketing Company’s Executive Leadership Enthusiastically Steps Back in to Lead Strategic Roles that Facilitate Hands-On Operating Protocols in Today’s Rapidly Evolving Marketplace. Fluent, Inc.  , a leading data-driven, performance marketing company, announced changes to its leadership and management team to place greater focus on strategic growth initiatives. The company...
Industryfuturetravelexperience.com

Lufthansa Innovation Hub, Hybrid Air Vehicles and pioneering startups provide inspiration at members-only FTE Innovation & Startup Hub virtual event

The latest FTE Innovation & Startup Hub members-only virtual event brought together innovators from across the global air transport industry on 30 June 2021 to share their cutting-edge insights, visions and experiences. The FTE Hub is the industry’s only network designed for the organisations and individuals who are at the forefront of innovation in the air transport sector. Attendees included some first-time participants – including airlines and airports who have recently signed up as Corporate Partners – as well as long-time members who have been actively engaged in the global innovation network since its launch by Future Travel Experience (FTE) in 2018.
Trafficfortworthbusiness.com

Texas A&M, Alliance partner on mobility innovation research

Hillwood announced July 7 it has executed an agreement with Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) as AllianceTexas’ official Mobility Innovation Zone (MIZ) research partner. The partnership will leverage the experience and expertise of the transportation institute’s team of researchers with the MIZ’s capacity and capabilities. With a growing presence in...
HealthVoice of America

Vaccine Rollout in Ivory Coast Picks Up Steam After Rough Start

The first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Ivory Coast in late February.  By March 1, the country started vaccinating people, making it the first in the world to do so through the COVAX initiative, a program co-led by the World Health Organization; Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations; and UNICEF. “The program plays a crucial role,”...
San Francisco, CAdallassun.com

Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) Oncology Pharma, Inc. (the 'Company') is developing a program to establish the use of its license utilizing NR2F6 agonists and antagonists coupled with the proprietary drug delivery systems in the treatment of various disorders including human pancreatic cancer and colon cancer. The work the Company is contracting to conduct is intended to do pre-clinical trials leading into seeking FDA approval for the combined efforts. Our team of industry experts and advisors have the expertise to lead the Company to efficiently conduct this next phase of development.
SoftwarePosted by
The Associated Press

CircleCI launches server 3.1, appoints Apurva Joshi as Chief Product Officer to lead next phase of platform growth and expansion

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 30, 2021-- CircleCI, the leading continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform, today announced Apurva (AJ) Joshi as Chief Product Officer. The company also announced major product updates to their server capabilities that enhance security and compliance for enterprise teams. This press release features multimedia. View the...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Brickell Biotech Announces Initiation Of A Phase 1 Study Of Sofpironium Bromide Gel In Primary Palmoplantar Hyperhidrosis Patients By Its Development Partner, Kaken Pharmaceutical In Japan

BOULDER, Colo., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickell Biotech, Inc. ("Brickell" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BBI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases, today announced that its development partner, Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Kaken"), recently initiated a Phase 1 clinical study to assess the pharmacokinetics (PK) of sofpironium bromide gel in patients with primary palmoplantar hyperhidrosis (PPH) in Japan.
Personal Financethepaypers.com

OCTO3 partners with DASH Next to bring DASH payments to its platform

DASH Next, a Thailand-based financial services company, and OCTO3, a Hong Kong-based provider of payment technology infrastructure, have partnered to offer DASH as a currency on the OCTO3 platform. OCTO3 works with major card schemes, alternative payment methods, regional e-wallets, clearing houses, third-party payment processors, PSPs, and large size merchants....
Housingglobalconstructionreview.com

Besix wins role on ‘Africa’s tallest tower’ in Ivory Coast

The tower is the initiative of the Ivorian Ministry of Construction, Housing and Urban Planning (Courtesy of Besix) Belgian contractor Besix Group has won a role in the construction of a major new tower in Abidjan, Ivory Coast in West Africa. The tower’s designer and developer, PFO Africa, hired Besix...
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Mobile Live Streaming Software Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | IBM Corporation, Haivision, Wowza Media Systems

Global Mobile Live Streaming Software Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Mobile Live Streaming Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Mobile Live Streaming Software market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

IQST - IQSTEL Plans To Rollout Low-Cost Electric Motorcycles In Latam This Year

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 PRNewswire/ -- iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) today announced the expansion of its recently announced Electric Vehicle (EV) One-Stop-Shop division (EVOSS). IQSTEL has worked closely on the Alternet Systems, Inc. (ALYI) Electric Motorcycle Initiative backed by Revolt Token. IQSTEL's EVOSS division has supported ALYI's MODUS design team on the development of EV Batteries, EV Chargers, Battery Management Software, IoT EV Connectivity, an EV Mobile App, and an EV Dashboard Display. In the course of this work, IQSTEL has worked with Chinese, American, and Indian, manufactures of EV industry parts and motorcycles.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

LightGuide, Inc. Raises $15M To Accelerate The Growth Of Their Digital Workflow Instruction Platform

WIXOM, Mich., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LightGuide, Inc., the leading projected augmented reality (AR) software platform that transforms manual assembly and manufacturing processes for companies worldwide, today announced that it has raised a $15M Series B financing led by G2 Venture Partners, with continued participation from Capital Midwest Fund and Michigan Capital Advisors.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Eco Innovation Highlights Recent Coverage Of Next-Gen Supercritical Plant Extraction Technology In Leading Engineering Publication

VAN NUYS, Calif., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) ("ECOX" or the "Company"), an innovative company aggregating investments in new technologies that promote environmental and social well-being and the advancement of green energy solutions, is proud to highlight recent coverage in Chemical Engineering magazine's online portal, ChemEngOnline.com, of the Company's breakthrough glycerin-based supercritical extraction technology.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Atos And IBM To Collaborate To Build A Secured Infrastructure For The Dutch Ministry Of Defense

PARIS and ARMONK, N.Y., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos and IBM (NYSE: IBM ) today announced their plans to collaborate to build a new, highly-advanced digital infrastructure for the Dutch Ministry of Defense. The Dutch Ministry of Defense plans to use advanced technologies, infrastructure services, and expertise from Atos and IBM Global Technology Services to construct new data centers, safeguard its IT system, and build a proprietary broadband mobile network to help ensure classified government information remains protected.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Fast Growing Sports Tech Disruptor Slinger Bag Appoints New CFO

BALTIMORE, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag Inc. (OTCQB: SLBG ), the sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports with an initial focus on the global tennis market, via its highly successful Slinger Bag tennis ball launcher, is pleased to announced the appointment of Mr. Jason Seifert as its new Chief Financial Officer.
EconomyInvestmentNews

Diversity could propel the 401(k) industry into its next phase of innovation

I am a bit embarrassed to admit that I rarely read business books. Friends who do, especially those who read voraciously, make me feel lazy or indifferent, because most are smart, successful people. Personally, I get more from other disciplines and find most business books filled with truisms and rhetoric expanding on one idea.

Comments / 0

Community Policy