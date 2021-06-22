Cancel
CloudCommerce Uses Artificial Intelligence To Deliver Winning Solution For Energy In Focus

SAN ANTONIO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCommerce, Inc. ( CLWD ), a technology driven provider of digital advertising solutions, today announced that SWARM, the Company's AI-driven advertising solution, reduced media costs by more than 60% for Energy in Focus, a web based platform that showcases diverse information on energy in California. Based on the first-round results, the client has committed to a second round.

Energy in Focus turned to CloudCommerce to better understand which creative initiatives would be best for their different audiences, such as b2b partners and its public advocacy audience. SWARM analyzed the top 5 previous posts from Facebook and used artificial intelligence to develop creative variations which ran on other media platforms. The result: the cost was reduced by more than 60%.

Now, CloudCommerce is under way with a second round. SWARM will perform optimization and then scale to new news sources. Also, insights gained from the campaign will be shared with the client to help identify media content that will be relevant to its various constituents.

"We were very confident that we could help Energy in Focus," said Andrew Van Noy, CloudCommerce CEO. "SWARM has yet to fail us or any of our clients. To date, every test or initial campaign has led to a follow-on engagement. Also, another benefit of using artificial intelligence is that SWARM learns as it goes. And, unlike the human mind, its learned knowledge is indelible."

CloudCommerce recently announced that it will change its corporate name to AiAdvertising, Inc. For more information about AiAdvertising, please visit the Company's new website at www.AiAdvertising.com.

About Energy in Focus

At Energy in Focus, providing relevant data is at the heart of everything we do. We believe that showcasing diverse information on energy in California is essential, and we're passionate about providing a platform for multiple points of view. Hearing all sides of the story is the only way to make informed decisions that directly influence California's future.

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce is a technology driven provider of digital advertising solutions. Our flagship solution, SWARM, analyzes a robust mix of audience data to help businesses find who to talk to, what to say to them, and how to market to them. We do this by applying advanced data science, behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and market research techniques to discover, develop and create custom audiences for highly targeted digital marketing campaigns. For more information about the Company, please visit www.CloudCommerce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Press Contact:CloudCommerce, Inc.Tel: (800) 673-0927communications@cloudcommerce.com

