Oleochemicals Market|$ 9.01 Billion Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | 17000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The oleochemicals market is poised to grow by USD 9.01 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business. Download FREE Sample Report

The report on the oleochemicals market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the growth of packaged food and beverage industry, the growing demand for soaps and detergents, and government initiatives regarding the use of oleochemicals.

The oleochemicals market analysis includes the product, application, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the government initiatives regarding the use of oleochemicals as one of the prime reasons driving the oleochemicals market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The oleochemicals market covers the following areas:

Oleochemicals Market SizingOleochemicals Market ForecastOleochemicals Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • BASF SE
  • Cabot Corp.
  • Cargill Inc.
  • Croda International Plc
  • Emery Oleochemicals Group
  • IOI Corporation Berhad
  • Kao Corp.
  • KLK Oleo
  • The Procter and Gamble Co.
  • Wilmar International Ltd.

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Ink Resins Market- The ink resins market size is segmented by process (lithography printing, flexography printing, gravure printing, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Emulsion Polymers Market- The emulsion polymers market is segmented by application (paints and coatings, paper and paperboard coatings, adhesives, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Fatty acids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Fatty alcohol - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Glycerol - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Fatty amines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Soaps and detergents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Polymers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Personal care and pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Lubricants and greases - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BASF SE
  • Cabot Corp.
  • Cargill Inc.
  • Croda International Plc
  • Emery Oleochemicals Group
  • IOI Corporation Berhad
  • Kao Corp.
  • KLK Oleo
  • The Procter and Gamble Co.
  • Wilmar International Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios. ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Newsroom: https://www.technavio.com/news/oleochemicalsmarketReport Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/oleochemicals-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oleochemicals-market-9-01-billion-growth-expected-during-2021-2025--17000-technavio-reports-301315819.html

SOURCE Technavio

IN THIS ARTICLE
