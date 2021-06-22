Cancel
What Settings Are Bluestone Tiles Suitable For? Edwards Slate & Stone Has The Answers

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last few years, there has been a significant increase in interest in bluestone tiles Melbourne-wide. Not only do they provide the perfect finishing touch to an outdoor setting, but they're suitable for a wide range of projects. Melbourne is famous for its use of beautiful bluestone throughout the city, found both on buildings and as a paving stone. Melbourne natural stone suppliers Edwards Slate & Stone, experts in bluestone pavers, shares its insight into the best settings for bluestone.

Swimming pools are a great place to start when incorporating bluestone into an outdoor setting. Being a durable and slip-resistant material, it is absolutely ideal for outdoor usage of all kinds. Bluestone absorbs the sun, which means it won't produce any glare when the sun is shining, as opposed to lighter-coloured stone that reflects the sun and results in a bothersome glare. However, it must be taken into consideration that the absorptive properties and darker hues of bluestone pavers often mean that, on hot days, the tiles will retain the heat. Edwards Slate & Stone warns that this is particularly a concern if there will be children running around.

Driveways are another fantastic setting for bluestone pavers. They look polished and sophisticated and are guaranteed to add a stunning touch to the facade of any house. On top of providing a beautiful aesthetic, bluestone pavers are extremely long-lasting and can withstand high levels of wear and tear. They are an attractive option for driveways because of their incredibly long lifespan. As a bonus, they are also easy to clean and hide dirt well.

Bluestone works spectacularly for multitudes of types of construction, making it a favourite within the construction industry, says Edwards Slate & Stone. The material is suitable for a variety of projects, both as a dimensional stone and as a paving stone. It can be cut into blocks for creating walls, window sills or road curbing and can be cut and finished in almost every way possible. Common finishes such as honed finishes, pick finishes, and sawn finishes can be spotted throughout the city of Melbourne on building walls and paving.

To find out more about different uses for bluestone and which projects it's suitable for, contact the experts. Edwards Slate & Stone has nearly 100 years of experience installing bluestone pavers Melbourne -wide.

bluestone-pavers.png Bluestone Pavers

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/what-settings-are-bluestone-tiles-suitable-for-edwards-slate--stone-has-the-answers-301316934.html

SOURCE Edwards Slate & Stone

TheStreet

Ethical Bean Coffee Teams Up With Monika Hibbs, Giving Canadians Outdoor Space Makeovers

As Canada opens up, Ethical Bean is giving Canadians the chance to unwind and elevate their coffee break with custom space upgrades. VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - For many Canadians, coffee breaks have been a moment of escape from the day-to-day while working from home. Recognizing the importance of these simple moments, Ethical Bean has teamed up with home design and lifestyle expert, Monika Hibbs to give Canadians the chance to redesign their favourite space to enjoy a coffee break, making it the perfect spot to reconnect with family and friends over a cup of coffee. Whether it is a backyard, balcony or cozy kitchen nook, three Canadians will receive a one-on-one design consultation from Hibbs, and $5,000 to put their plan into action and turn their favourite spot to sip into an everyday oasis.

