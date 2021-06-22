Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Ahold Delhaize Share Buyback Update

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

Zaandam, the Netherlands, June 22, 2021 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 254,638 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from June 14, 2021 up to and including June 18, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 24.73 per share for a total consideration of € 6.3 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 4, 2020. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 20,651,090 common shares for a total consideration of € 477.1 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2021/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
761
Followers
29K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ahold Delhaize#European Union#Delhaize Share Buyback
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Netherlands
Related
EconomyBusiness Insider

Lundin Gold Share Capital and Voting Rights Update

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") reports the following in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. PDF Version. As a result of the exercise of a previously granted anti-dilution right of the Company's largest...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

CRH Continues Share Buyback Programme

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / CRH plc, the leading building materials business in the world, is pleased to announce the continuation of its share buyback programme. The Group...
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

ConcoPhillips to add $1 billion to 2021 share buyback program

ConocoPhillips said Wednesday it is adding $1 billion to its share buyback program for 2021, boosting its planned distributions to shareholders for the year to about $6 billion, or 7% of its current market cap. In a statement released ahead of an investor day, the energy company said it is increasing its expected synergies and savings from the acquisition of Concho Resources to $1 billion annually. The company is also reducing its 2021 capex guidance by $200 million and its adjusted operating cost guidance by $100 million, due to better-than-expected business execution. Shares were up 1.3% premarket and have gained 48% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 14%.
Businesssgbonline.com

Adidas Launches Share Buyback Program

Adidas said its Executive Board has decided to launch a share buyback program in the second half of 2021 amid confidence the company’s latest strategy, ‘Own the Game,’ would generate “substantial” cumulative free cash flow over the next five years. Starting on July 1, 2021, the company plans to buy...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Lifeway Foods Stock Jumps On Authorizing 250K Share Buyback

Lifeway Foods Inc (NASDAQ: LWAY) said its Board of Directors had approved a new share repurchase program of up to 250,000 shares. Lifeway will repurchase up to 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock through the open market within two years from the program’s effective date. Based on Friday’s closing...
MusicBenzinga

Kuke Music Authorizes $1M Share Buyback

AI-based music company Kuke Music Holding Ltd’s (NYSE: KUKE) board approved a share buyback program of up to $1 million American depositary shares (ADSs) through Dec. 31, 2021. It plans to fund repurchases from its existing cash balance. The company held $35.4 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar....
Stocksgcaptain.com

Matson Announces Stock Buyback of 3 Million Shares, Raises Dividend

U.S. carrier Matson (NYSE: MATX) has announced plans to increase its quarterly dividend and repurchase 3 million shares representing nearly $190 million in returned capital to shareholders. The company’s Board of Directors on Thursday declared a third quarter dividend of $0.30 per common share, representing a 30.4 percent increase over...
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Matson to Buyback 3M Shares; Bumps Quarterly Dividend by 30.4%

Ocean transportation and logistics services provider, Matson, Inc. (MATX), has increased its Q3 dividend by 30.4% to $0.30 per share. The dividend is payable on September 2 to investors of record as of August 5. Matson also announced a buyback program to repurchase 3 million shares, which is about 7%...
Stockssmarteranalyst.com

Steel Dynamics Increases Shares Buyback Authorization by $1B; Shares Gain 1.4%

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) has increased share repurchase authorization of the company’s common stock by up to $1 billion. Shares of the steel products manufacturer and metal recycler have gained 1.4% in the extended trading session on Tuesday. The new authorization is in addition to the previously announced $500 million,...
StocksStreetInsider.com

DSV, 895 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. On 27 April 2021, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 883. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 27 April 2021 to 28 July 2021 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 4,000 million and no more than 4,000,000 shares, corresponding to 1.79% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
StocksInvestorPlace

UWM’s Share Buyback Program Is a Good Sign for UWMC Stock

At first glance, real estate loan originator UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) might not sound like the most exciting company on the planet. Yet the price action of UWMC stock has actually been pretty wild lately. I suppose we could chalk it up to the meme-stock phenomenon. When social-media traders commandeer a...
Businessgrocerydive.com

Ahold Delhaize embraces wearable lifting tech for distribution center workers

Ahold Delhaize's U.S. distribution unit, ADUSA Supply Chain, is expanding its use of wearable robotics technology, known as "exosuits," that helps workers lift items in distribution centers following a year-long pilot, the Dutch grocer said on Tuesday. The company plans to roll out more than 250 of the devices, which...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Mastercraft Boat Authorizes $50M Share Buyback

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ:MCFT) Board of Directors had approved a new share repurchase program of up to $50 million. Mastercraft will repurchase up to $50 million of its outstanding shares of common stock during the three years ending June 2024. The company also announced a new $160 million credit...
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

PsyBio Therapeutics Announces TSXV Approval of Share Buyback Program

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - PsyBio Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PSYB) (OTC: PSYBF) ("PsyBio" or the "Company"), an intellectual property driven biotechnology company researching and developing novel formulations of psychoactive medications produced by genetically modified bacteria for the potential treatment of mental health challenges and other disorders, announces that further to the Company's press release dated June 1, 2021, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), has accepted the Company's application for its previously announced normal course issuer bid (the "Share Buyback Program") for up to 2,983,951 subordinate voting shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares" or "SVS"), representing five percent of the issued and outstanding SVS.
Marketsmining.com

Bonterra shares advance on key resource updates

The Toronto-quoted shares of Bonterra Resources (TSXV: BTR) advanced nearly 10% in intraday trading on Wednesday after announcing a resource update for the Gladiator, Barry, and Moroy and Bachelor deposits in Quebec. The assets now collectively host 1.24 million ounces in 7.5 million tonnes grading on average 5.21 gram per...
StocksBusiness Insider

WD-40 Q3 Profit Surges 45%; Shares Up 8%

(RTTNews) - Shares of WD-40 Co. (WDFC) are gaining over 8% in extended trading session on Wednesday after its third-quarter profit surged from last year, driven by 39% growth in revenues. Third-quarter profit rose to $21.01 million or $1.52 per share, up from $14.52 million or $1.06 per share last...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Vista Gold Corp. Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering To $13.5 Million

DENVER, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) ("Vista" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, due to demand, the underwriters have agreed to increase the size of the previously announced public offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 12,272,730 units of the Company (the " Units") at a public offering price of US$1.10 per Unit, less underwriting discounts and commissions, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$13,500,000 (the " Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable immediately upon issuance for thirty six months and entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share upon exercise at an exercise price of US$1.25 per Common Share.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Vista Gold Corp (VGZ) Upsizes Bought Deal Offering to $13.5M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE: VGZ) is pleased to announce that, due to demand, the underwriters have agreed to increase the size of the previously announced public offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 12,272,730 units of the Company (the "Units") at a public offering price of US$1.10 per Unit, less underwriting discounts and commissions, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$13,500,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable immediately upon issuance for thirty six months and entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share upon exercise at an exercise price of US$1.25 per Common Share.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Paychex (PAYX) Declares $0.66 Quarterly Dividend; $400M Stock Buyback

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX), the HR software and services company that provides the power of simplicity for increasingly complex workplaces, today announced a quarterly dividend of $.66 per share payable August 26, 2021. The dividend is available to shareholders of record as of August 2, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy