Hmmm. Interesting statement. It's been stuck in my mind for a long time. Let's see where I can go with it. Are you with me?. Someone was sharing their Christian Faith with someone who had no intention in bending in God's direction. After sharing the Gospel the Christian wanted him to consider that, according to God's Word, there is both a Heaven and a Hell. If we give our lives to Jesus, confessing our sinfulness and embracing him as Savior and Lord we will get to go to heaven when we die. If we reject Jesus and all he stands for, we will end up in Hell some day. Taking his flesh out for a walk in the dark, the unbeliever responded, "Well, I've never heard of anyone coming back from either place complaining!" The end!