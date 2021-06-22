Chris Price on why Radio 1 matters most for new music

The greatest advantage of using electronic dance music internet radio on a computer is, you can download music whenever you like. You never need to wait in a set time for your favorite tracks to load. You can literally hop in the car and drive down to a club or jungle or beach and listen to a track on a radio station which is situated thousands of miles away. No other form of entertainment can quite match this. So, if you miss a show you wanted to hear, just boot up your computer and tune in to one of these internet radio services.