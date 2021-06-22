Chris Price on why Radio 1 matters most for new music
Chris Price has said that radio offers a stronger connection to new music than any other medium, as BBC Radio 1 unveils the latest additions to its Brit List. Yesterday, Music Week revealed that RCA’s Mimi Webb and Chess Club signing Alfie Templeman have joined the list of new acts the station offers support across playlists, social media, editorial and live., following in the footsteps of Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi, Griff, Tion Wayne more.www.musicweek.com