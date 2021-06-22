Cancel
Ukraine wheat, corn, barley prices down over past week -APK-Inform

Agriculture Online
 16 days ago

KYIV, June 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainian wheat export bid prices lost $8 a tonne over the past week thank to improved weather conditions in key producing countries, the APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Tuesday. Soft milling wheat with 12.5% protein was traded at $252 to $258 FOB Black Sea while...

Related
AgricultureAgriculture Online

MGEX spring wheat rises on deteriorating U.S. crop; CBOT ends lower

CHICAGO, July 7 (Reuters) - MGEX spring wheat futures ended firmer on Wednesday on increasing concerns about the deteriorating condition of drought-hit U.S. crops, traders said. * K.C. hard red winter wheat futures advanced slightly, while Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat stumbled. * Traders focused on hot, dry weather hurting spring wheat growing in the Dakotas, a day after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered its crop condition rating more than expected on Tuesday. * The USDA on Tuesday said 16% of spring wheat was in good to excellent shape, compared to 20% a week earlier and 70% a year ago. * MGEX September spring wheat settled 14-3/4 cents stronger at $8.08 a bushel. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat ended down 3-3/4 cents at $6.22-1/4 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for September delivery closed 3/4-cent higher at $5.84-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Sandra Maler)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybean futures rebound on declining U.S. crop condition

CHICAGO, July 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Wednesday, recouping a portion of heavy losses from a day earlier, as a lower-than-expected U.S. crop rating tempered hopes that rain will improve field conditions. Rains from Friday into next week will offer timely moisture for corn...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT soybeans end higher in rebound from Tuesday's sell-off

CHICAGO, July 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed higher on Wednesday in a rebound from a sharp slide the previous session that some traders said was overdone. * Prices recovered after sinking on Tuesday, when forecasts for cooler, wetter U.S. weather eased concerns about crop stress and sent the neighboring CBOT corn market down by its daily limit. * The key development phase for soybeans is in August, so unfavorable weather could still threaten the crop, analysts said. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture, after the grain markets closed on Tuesday, lowered its good-to-excellent rating for the country's soybean crop to 59% from 60%. The decline surprised traders who, on average, expected the rating to stay steady. * CBOT November soybeans ended up 22-1/4 cents at $13.27-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal rose $2.5 to $364.90 a ton. CBOT December soyoil jumped 0.91 cent to 59.69 cents per lb, after dropping by the daily limit of 3.5 cents on Tuesday. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans climb for 2nd session on U.S. crop concerns; corn firms

SINGAPORE, July 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Thursday, as concerns over the declining condition of the U.S. crop amid strong demand underpinned prices. Corn rose for the first time in four sessions, while wheat ticked higher. "The sentiment is pretty bullish for both corn and...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Brazil to boost grain production to 333 mln T in 10 years -AgMin

SAO PAULO, July 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's grain output should grow to an estimated 333 million tonnes in 10 years' time, a 27% rise, as farmers expand plantings and demand for the country's agricultural products holds strong, government research showed. In projections released on Wednesday, the agriculture ministry also estimated...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy down 10-15 cents, corn down 6-8 cents, wheat mixed

CHICAGO, July 8 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Mixed, up 3 cents to down 3 cents per bushel * Wheat futures seen mixed, with most-active CBOT soft red winter wheat contracts easing on seasonal harvest pressure. * MGEX spring wheat steadying after September contract notched its biggest decline in two months on Wednesday and K.C. hard red winter wheat contracts firming on bargain buying after hitting three-month low. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat found technical support at the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range during the overnight trading session. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 3/4 cent lower at $6.21-1/2 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last 2-1/2 cents higher at $5.87 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat was 3-1/2 cents lower at $7.96-1/2 per bushel. CORN - Down 6 to 8 cents per bushel * Corn falling after some much-needed rain, fell in the northwest portion of the U.S. Corn Belt, and forecasts called for more storms. Concerns about waning demand from China adding pressure. * Most-active CBOT December corn ended overnight trading near session low. * Conab cut its estimate for Brazil's 2020/21 corn crop to 93.385 million tonnes from 96.392 million tonnes in June. * CBOT December corn last traded down 6 cents at $5.25 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 10 to 15 cents per bushel * Soybeans under pressure from forecasts for good growing weather across the U.S. Midwest. * CBOT November soybeans dropped below their 10-day moving average overnight. Traders watching to see if contract can hold support at its 100-day moving average. * CBOT November soybeans last traded down 14 cents at $13.13-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Mark Heinrich)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Britain wheat area expands on improved sowing conditions

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Britain's wheat area is expected to expand to 1.74 million hectares for this year's harvest, up 26% from 2020, according to a survey issued by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) on Thursday. The increase was largely at the expense of spring barley, which...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures end sharply lower as drought worries ease

CHICAGO, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures tumbled on Tuesday on forecasts for beneficial rains in dry crop-growing areas of North and South Dakota, traders said. * Expectations for wetter weather temporarily eased concerns about the U.S. spring wheat crop suffering from drought. * Analysts expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture to rate 19% of the drought-hit spring wheat crop as good to excellent in a weekly crop-progress report, down 1 percentage point from last week, according to a Reuters survey. * Analysts expect the USDA to show the harvest of winter wheat as 47% complete, up from 33% a week earlier. They forecast the USDA will rate 48% of the winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat ended down 26-3/4 cents at $6.26 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for September delivery was 35-1/2 cents lower at $5.83-3/4 a bushel. * MGEX September spring wheat was 45-1/2 cents weaker at $7.93-1/4 and touched a two-week low after setting a contract high last week. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans rise 2% on USDA crop condition report

CANBERRA, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose nearly 2% on Wednesday, rebounding from heavy losses in the previous session, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of U.S. crops below market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Markets Tumble Lower

Corn is 40 cents lower, soybeans are 87 to 93 cents lower and wheat is 32 to 50 cents lower. Corn trade is 40 cents lower — locked limit — after rains worked through much of the belt over the weekend, with short-term temps mostly benign. Ethanol margins will get a boost from the corn pullback, while the energy complex has faded post-OPEC talks after initially surging.
Agriculturespglobal.com

S Korean feed buyers weigh corn against feed wheat amid price drop

S Korea's Nonghyup Feed Inc. has invited offers for two corn cargoes for Nov. 5 and Dec. 1 deliveries but within the same tender, the buyer is also seeking feed wheat offers for Nov. 5 delivery. The tender comes as Korean buyers have doubled their feed wheat purchases compared with 2020 levels due to its price competitiveness with corn, and market participants are expecting more feed wheat to replace corn to the tune of 10%-15% of total corn demand.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn futures slide by daily limit as U.S. crop weather improves

CHICAGO, July 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures sank by the daily limit on Tuesday as forecasts for cooler, wetter U.S. weather eased concerns about unfavorable crop conditions. Prices pulled back after climbing 12% last week on lower-than-anticipated U.S. plantings estimates from the Department of Agriculture. The...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle futures jump as grain costs tumble

CHICAGO, July 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange feeder cattle futures climbed on Tuesday as a steep slide in grain prices made animal feed costs look cheaper, traders said. Traders are keeping a close eye on the grain markets after supply fears drove prices to eight-year highs during the spring....
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Protests snarl grains exports at key Argentine port, industry rep says

BUENOS AIRES, July 7 (Reuters) - Protests by workers in Argentina's key grains hub Rosario have paralyzed exports with road blockades at some of the area's key ports, an industry official told Reuters on Wednesday. The protest of construction workers began late on Tuesday and on Wednesday spread to the...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans rebound as lower crop rating tempers rain hopes

* Soybeans tumbled nearly 7% in Tuesday grain sell-off * USDA estimates soy crop conditions declined last week * Corn flat after dropping by daily limit on Tuesday * Forecast rain, moderate heat has eased corn yield fears (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham July 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed more than 2% on Wednesday, recouping some of their heavy losses a day earlier, as a lower-than-expected U.S. crop rating tempered hopes that forecast rain will improve field conditions. Corn was little changed after tumbling by its daily limit on Tuesday when the outlook for rain and moderate temperatures during the upcoming pollination period sparked selling. Wheat was firm, with a further deterioration in U.S. spring wheat conditions shifting attention back to supply risks. The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 2.4% at $13.35-3/4 a bushel by 1144 GMT, having closed down 6.7% on Tuesday. "I don't see yesterday as a contagion event," said Michael Magdovitz. "Crop conditions continue to decline, particularly in soybeans which are leading the charge today." In a report released after Tuesday's market close, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rated 59% of the U.S. soybean crop good to excellent, down from 60% a week earlier. Analysts on average had expected no change. The greater share of soybean acreage in northerly U.S. states like the Dakotas compared with corn was leaving the oilseed more exposed to persisting drought there, Magdovitz said. The USDA rated 64% of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition, steady versus the previous week and in line with analyst expectations. Wetter, cooler weather forecast in the week ahead in much of the U.S. Midwest eased supply concerns stoked by a lower than expected government acreage estimate last week. However, falling estimates of Brazil's corn crop after drought and frost damage could make the world market more reliant on favourable U.S. weather. "We remain in the middle of a weather market with all its uncertainties," consultancy Agritel said in a note. CBOT corn futures were flat at $5.39-3/4 a bushel, having closed down by the 40-cent limit, or 6.9%, in the previous session. CBOT wheat added 0.9% to $6.31-3/4 a bushel, having lost about 4% on Tuesday. The USDA rated 16% of the drought-hit U.S. spring wheat crop as good to excellent, down from 20% a week ago and below an average analyst estimate of 19%. Prices at 1144 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 631.75 5.75 0.92 640.50 -1.37 CBOT corn 539.75 0.00 0.00 484.00 11.52 CBOT soy 1335.75 30.75 2.36 1311.00 1.89 Paris wheat Sep 200.25 2.00 1.01 192.50 4.03 Paris maize Jun 237.00 3.50 1.50 219.00 8.22 Paris rape Aug 515.25 9.50 1.88 418.25 23.19 WTI crude oil 74.65 1.28 1.74 48.52 53.85 Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 -0.03 1.2100 -2.32 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
AgricultureMinneapolis Star Tribune

Rain comes, corn prices fall and hit a market limit

Chicago Board of Trade corn futures sank by the daily exchange-imposed limit on Tuesday as forecasts for cool, wet weather in U.S. growing areas eased concerns about unfavorable crop conditions. The market pulled back after climbing 12% last week on lower-than-anticipated U.S. planting estimates from the Department of Agriculture. The...
EuropeAgriculture Online

Ukraine Black Sea ports resume operations

KYIV, July 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine's major Black Sea ports resumed operations on Tuesday, the state sea port authority said. The authority said on Monday poor weather had affected ports in Odessa, Mykolayiv, Kherson and Olvia. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click...
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat export prices fall ahead of new harvest

MOSCOW, July 5 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell last week in anticipation of high new harvest volumes and against a backdrop of competition among suppliers, analysts said on Monday. New-crop Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports and for supply in July was $242 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, down $7 from the previous week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Another consultancy, Sovecon, recorded a decline of $4.5 to $246 a tonne FOB for the week. Russia's wheat export tax, which Moscow introduced on June 2 and is changing each week, will drop to $41.20 per tonne from July 7, according to data from the agriculture ministry. The low level of the tax is expected to boost Russian exports. "We expect Russian FOB to move slightly lower on the strong competition with other origins and weaker domestic prices," Sovecon said. Yields in Russia's south, where harvesting has started, were close to a record, while in the Volga and Saratov regions they were slightly below average, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd 13,175 rbls/t -350 rbls class wheat, ($179) European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 40,925 rbls/t -3,750 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic 100,000 rbls/t unchanged sunflower oil (Sovecon) - export $1,115/t unchanged sunflower oil (Sovecon) - soybeans 48,800 rbls/t -500 rbls (Sovecon) - white sugar, $571.94/t -$25.66 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 73.4607 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alexander Smith)

