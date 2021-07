The Red Sox outfield continued their completely dominant play in the grass Monday, and it was a major factor in Boston’s 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Boston centerfielder Kiké Hernández robbed what would have been a two-run home run in the second inning. Danny Santana, who replaced Marwin Gonzalez in left field after the second inning, recorded an assist after his throw to the plate in the fifth inning. And then it was back to Hernández who recorded yet another Red Sox assist on a throw from right-center to second base in the sixth inning.