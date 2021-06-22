Cancel
Cancer

Functional inactivation of pulmonary MAIT cells following 5-OP-RU treatment of non-human primates

By Shunsuke Sakai, Nickiana E. Lora, Keith D. Kauffman, Danielle E. Dorosky, Sangmi Oh, Sivaranjani Namasivayam, Felipe Gomez, Joel D. Fleegle, Tuberculosis Imaging Program, Cecilia S. Lindestam Arlehamn, Alessandro Sette, Alan Sher, Gordon J. Freeman, Laura E. Via, Clifton E. Barry III, Daniel L. Barber
Cover picture for the articleTargeting MAIT cells holds promise for the treatment of different diseases and infections. We previously showed that treatment of Mycobacterium tuberculosis infected mice with 5-OP-RU, a major antigen for MAIT cells, expands MAIT cells and enhances bacterial control. Here we treated M. tuberculosis infected rhesus macaques with 5-OP-RU intratracheally but found no clinical or microbiological benefit. In fact, after 5-OP-RU treatment MAIT cells did not expand, but rather upregulated PD-1 and lost the ability to produce multiple cytokines, a phenotype resembling T cell exhaustion. Furthermore, we show that vaccination of uninfected macaques with 5-OP-RU+CpG instillation into the lungs also drives MAIT cell dysfunction, and PD-1 blockade during vaccination partly prevents the loss of MAIT cell function without facilitating their expansion. Thus, in rhesus macaques MAIT cells are prone to the loss of effector functions rather than expansion after TCR stimulation in vivo, representing a significant barrier to therapeutically targeting these cells.

Cancer
ScienceNature.com

High-resolution characterization of gene function using single-cell CRISPR tiling screen

Identification of novel functional domains and characterization of detailed regulatory mechanisms in cancer-driving genes is critical for advanced cancer therapy. To date, CRISPR gene editing has primarily been applied to defining the role of individual genes. Recently, high-density mutagenesis via CRISPR tiling of gene-coding exons has been demonstrated to identify functional regions in genes. Furthermore, breakthroughs in combining CRISPR library screens with single-cell droplet RNA sequencing (sc-RNAseq) platforms have revealed the capacity to monitor gene expression changes upon genetic perturbations at single-cell resolution. Here, we present “sc-Tiling,” which integrates a CRISPR gene-tiling screen with single-cell transcriptomic and protein structural analyses. Distinct from other reported single-cell CRISPR screens focused on observing gene function and gene-to-gene/enhancer-to-gene regulation, sc-Tiling enables the capacity to identify regulatory mechanisms within a gene-coding region that dictate gene activity and therapeutic response.
ScienceNature.com

Purkinje cell axonal swellings enhance action potential fidelity and cerebellar function

Axonal plasticity allows neurons to control their output, which critically determines the flow of information in the brain. Axon diameter can be regulated by activity, yet how morphological changes in an axon impact its function remains poorly understood. Axonal swellings have been found on Purkinje cell axons in the cerebellum both in healthy development and in neurodegenerative diseases, and computational models predicts that axonal swellings impair axonal function. Here we report that in young Purkinje cells, axons with swellings propagated action potentials with higher fidelity than those without, and that axonal swellings form when axonal failures are high. Furthermore, we observed that healthy young adult mice with more axonal swellings learn better on cerebellar-related tasks than mice with fewer swellings. Our findings suggest that axonal swellings underlie a form of axonal plasticity that optimizes the fidelity of action potential propagation in axons, resulting in enhanced learning.
Public HealthNature.com

COVID and the brain: researchers zero in on how damage occurs

Growing evidence suggests that the coronavirus causes ‘brain fog’ and other neurological symptoms through multiple mechanisms. You have full access to this article via your institution. How COVID-19 damages the brain is becoming clearer. New evidence suggests that the coronavirus’s assault on the brain could be multipronged: it might attack...
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Functional Connectivity and Similarity Analysis of Human Brain (Part-III)

This is the third article of the series, namely “Cognitive Computational Modelling for Spatio-Temporal fMRI in Ventral Temporal Cortex”. If you want to check out the whole series, go to the following link. Visual decoding of distributed regions of the human ventral temporal cortex, saliency and attention have been active…
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Selectins impair regulatory T cell function and contribute to systemic lupus erythematosus pathogenesis

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is a systemic autoimmune disease characterized by a loss of tolerance toward self-nucleic acids, autoantibody production, interferon expression and signaling, and a defect in the regulatory T (Treg) cell compartment. In this work, we identified that platelets from patients with active SLE preferentially interacted with Treg cells via the P-selectin/P-selectin glycoprotein ligand-1 (PSGL-1) axis. Selectin interaction with PSGL-1 blocked the regulatory and suppressive properties of Treg cells and particularly follicular Treg cells by triggering Syk phosphorylation and an increase in intracytosolic calcium. Mechanistically, P-selectin engagement on Treg cells induced a down-regulation of the transforming growth factor–β axis, altering the phenotype of Treg cells and limiting their immunosuppressive responses. In patients with SLE, we found an up-regulation of P- and E-selectin both on microparticles and in their soluble forms that correlated with disease activity. Last, blocking P-selectin in a mouse model of SLE improved cardinal features of the disease, such as anti-dsDNA antibody concentrations and kidney pathology. Overall, our results identify a P-selectin–dependent pathway that is active in patients with SLE and validate it as a potential therapeutic avenue.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Ivermectin treatment in humans for reducing malaria transmission

Malaria still kills millions. Researchers are excited by a new intervention: giving people a drug which kills mosquitoes that bite them. Incredibly, this is a reality, as the drug ivermectin, widely used for the control of parasite infections such as lymphatic filariasis and onchocerciasis, appears to do this. With some mosquitoes now resistant to the insecticides used in treated bed nets, this is a potentially important new control measure.
ScienceNature.com

An evidence that SARS-Cov-2/COVID-19 spike protein (SP) damages hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells in the mechanism of pyroptosis in Nlrp3 inflammasome-dependent manner

Mounting evidence accumulates that hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs) and endothelial progenitor cells (EPCs) are damaged during severe SARS-Cov-2/COVID-19 infection [1, 2]. It has been reported that patient infected with COVID-19 are frequently presented with anemia, lymphopenia, and thrombocytopenia [1,2,3]. This negative effect of the virus on human hematopoiesis and endothelium has been reported in infected patients and demonstrated in vitro after exposure of cells to SARS-Cov-2/COVID-19 spike protein (SP) [1, 3, 4]. It is known that virus may enter cells and, directly in case of productive infection, lead to their irreversible damage. On the other hand, the interaction of viral SP with some of the receptors expressed on the cell surface may lead to their damage as well [1,2,3]. We have proposed that interaction of SP with the target cell surface receptors induces intracellular hyperactivation of Nlrp3 inflammasome which may lead to cell death by pyroptosis [5]. It is known that pyroptosis is characterized by the creation in a caspase-1 dependent manner of N-gasdermin pores in the cell membrane, which leads to the release of cytosol components to extracellular space and final cell lysis [6].
ScienceNature.com

Two human metabolites rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease via a cytosolic unfolded protein response

Age-related changes in cellular metabolism can affect brain homeostasis, creating conditions that are permissive to the onset and progression of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. Although the roles of metabolites have been extensively studied with regard to cellular signaling pathways, their effects on protein aggregation remain relatively unexplored. By computationally analysing the Human Metabolome Database, we identified two endogenous metabolites, carnosine and kynurenic acid, that inhibit the aggregation of the amyloid beta peptide (Aβ) and rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease. We found that these metabolites act by triggering a cytosolic unfolded protein response through the transcription factor HSF-1 and downstream chaperones HSP40/J-proteins DNJ-12 and DNJ-19. These results help rationalise previous observations regarding the possible anti-ageing benefits of these metabolites by providing a mechanism for their action. Taken together, our findings provide a link between metabolite homeostasis and protein homeostasis, which could inspire preventative interventions against neurodegenerative disorders.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: The RNA Atlas expands the catalog of human non-coding RNAs

In the version of this article initially published online, Pavel Sumazin’s affilation was given as Cancer Research Institute Ghent (CRIG), Ghent, Belgium. The correct affiliation is Texas Children’s Cancer Center, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX, USA. The error has been corrected in the print, PDF and HTML versions of the article.
ScienceNature.com

A structure–function based approach to floc hierarchy and evidence for the non-fractal nature of natural sediment flocs

Natural sediment flocs are fragile, highly irregular, loosely bound aggregates comprising minerogenic and organic material. They contribute a major component of suspended sediment load and are critical for the fate and flux of sediment, carbon and pollutants in aquatic environments. Understanding their behaviour is essential to the sustainable management of waterways, fisheries and marine industries. For several decades, modelling approaches have utilised fractal mathematics and observations of two dimensional (2D) floc size distributions to infer levels of aggregation and predict their behaviour. Whilst this is a computationally simple solution, it is highly unlikely to reflect the complexity of natural sediment flocs and current models predicting fine sediment hydrodynamics are not efficient. Here, we show how new observations of fragile floc structures in three dimensions (3D) demonstrate unequivocally that natural flocs are non-fractal. We propose that floc hierarchy is based on observations of 3D structure and function rather than 2D size distribution. In contrast to fractal theory, our data indicate that flocs possess characteristics of emergent systems including non-linearity and scale-dependent feedbacks. These concepts and new data to quantify floc structures offer the opportunity to explore new emergence-based floc frameworks which better represent natural floc behaviour and could advance our predictive capacity.
ScienceScience Now

Single-cell damagenome profiling unveils vulnerable genes and functional pathways in human genome toward DNA damage

We report a novel single-cell whole-genome amplification method (LCS-WGA) that can efficiently capture spontaneous DNA damage existing in single cells. We refer to these damage-associated single-nucleotide variants as “damSNVs,” and the whole-genome distribution of damSNVs as the damagenome. We observed that in single human neurons, the damagenome distribution was significantly correlated with three-dimensional genome structures. This nonuniform distribution indicates different degrees of DNA damage effects on different genes. Next, we identified the functionals that were significantly enriched in the high-damage genes. Similar functionals were also enriched in the differentially expressed genes (DEGs) detected by single-cell transcriptome of both Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD). This result can be explained by the significant enrichment of high-damage genes in the DEGs of neurons for both AD and ASD. The discovery of high-damage genes sheds new lights on the important roles of DNA damage in human diseases and disorders.
ScienceNature.com

Cholesterol-dependent plasma membrane order (L) is critical for antigen-specific clonal expansion of CD4 T cells

Early “T cell activation” events are initiated within the lipid microenvironment of the plasma membrane. Role of lipid membrane order (Lo) in spatiotemporal signaling through the antigen receptor in T cells is posited but remains unclear. We have examined the role of membrane order (Lo)/disorder (Ld) in antigen specific CD4+ T cell activation and clonal expansion by first creating membrane disorder, and then reconstituting membrane order by inserting cholesterol into the disordered plasma membrane. Significant revival of antigen specific CD4+ T cell proliferative response was observed after reconstituting the disrupted membrane order with cholesterol. These reconstitution experiments illustrate Koch’s postulate by demonstrating that cholesterol-dependent membrane order (Lo) is critical for responses generated by CD4+ T cells and point to the importance of membrane order and lipid microenvironment in signaling through T cell membrane antigen receptors.
CancerMedicalXpress

Extracellular matrix guides growth and function of epithelial cells

Scientists at the University of Helsinki have found an essential factor from the extracellular matrix that regulates the functionality of breast tissue. Extracellular matrix (ECM) has previously been recognized as an important element for the growth of various epithelial cells, as a scaffold. A new study shows that ECM can also regulate the function of epithelial cells.
ScienceEurekAlert

Novel technique decodes mechanisms controlling executive functions of the primate brain

The human brain is a wonderfully enigmatic organ, helping to juggle multiple tasks efficiently to help us get through a long day! This feature, called executive function, seats primates like us at the pinnacle of evolution. The prospect of losing the spectacular flow of neural information in our brains because of an accident or disease is, thus, unnerving. In the event of such an unfortunate occurrence, to restore the brain to its previous working condition with full functionality--to reboot it, so to speak--would need a better understanding of the specific neural pathways involved in our daily activities that rely on working memory and decision-making--two important executive functions.
CancerPhys.org

Innovation massively expands view into workings of single cells

Researchers have devised a way to multiply by more than ten-fold the accessible details of gene activity in individual cells. It's a big leap in the effort to understand cancer development, brain function, immunity and other biological processes driven by the complex interactions of multitudes of different cell types. Organs...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Increased donor inhibitory KIR with known HLA interactions provide protection from relapse following HLA matched unrelated donor HCT for AML

Killer immunoglobulin-like receptor (KIR) and KIR-ligand (KIRL) interactions play an important role in natural killer cell-mediated graft versus leukemia effect (GVL) after hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) for AML. Accounting for known KIR-KIRL interactions may identify donors with optimal NK cell-mediated alloreactivity and GVL. A retrospective study of 2359 donor-recipient pairs (DRP) who underwent unrelated donor (URD) HCT for AML was performed. KIR-KIRL combinations were determined and associations with clinical outcomes examined. Relapse risk was reduced in DRP with both higher inhibitory KIR-KIRL (iKIR) and missing KIRL (mKIR) scores, with HR 0.86 (P = 0.01) & HR 0.84 (P = 0.02) respectively. The iKIR and mKIR score components were summed to give a maximal inhibitory KIR ligand (IM-KIR) score for each donor, which if it was 5, as opposed to <5, was also associated with a lower relapse risk, SHR 0.8 (P = 0.004). All IM = 5 donors possess KIR Haplotype B/x. Transplant-related mortality was increased among those with IM-KIR = 5, HR, 1.32 (P = 0.01). In a subset analysis of those transplanted with 8/8 HLA-matched DRP, anti-thymocyte globulin recipients with IM-KIR = 5, had a lower relapse rate HR, 0.61 (p = 0.001). This study demonstrates that HLA-matched unrelated donors with the highest inhibitory KIR content confer relapse protection, albeit with increased TRM. These donors all have KIR haplotype B. Clinical trials utilizing donors with a higher iKIR content in conjunction with novel strategies to reduce TRM should be considered for URD HCT in recipients with AML to optimize clinical outcomes.
HealthNature.com

Single-nucleus chromatin accessibility and transcriptomic characterization of Alzheimer’s disease

The gene-regulatory landscape of the brain is highly dynamic in health and disease, coordinating a menagerie of biological processes across distinct cell types. Here, we present a multi-omic single-nucleus study of 191,890 nuclei in late-stage Alzheimer’s disease (AD), accessible through our web portal, profiling chromatin accessibility and gene expression in the same biological samples and uncovering vast cellular heterogeneity. We identified cell-type-specific, disease-associated candidate cis-regulatory elements and their candidate target genes, including an oligodendrocyte-associated regulatory module containing links to APOE and CLU. We describe cis-regulatory relationships in specific cell types at a subset of AD risk loci defined by genome-wide association studies, demonstrating the utility of this multi-omic single-nucleus approach. Trajectory analysis of glial populations identified disease-relevant transcription factors, such as SREBF1, and their regulatory targets. Finally, we introduce single-nucleus consensus weighted gene coexpression analysis, a coexpression network analysis strategy robust to sparse single-cell data, and perform a systems-level analysis of the AD transcriptome.
ScienceNature.com

The UL16 protein of HSV-1 promotes the metabolism of cell mitochondria by binding to ANT2 protein

Long-term studies have shown that virus infection affects the energy metabolism of host cells, which mainly affects the function of mitochondria and leads to the hydrolysis of ATP in host cells, but it is not clear how virus infection participates in mitochondrial energy metabolism in host cells. In our study, HUVEC cells were infected with HSV-1, and the differentially expressed genes were obtained by microarray analysis and data analysis. The viral gene encoding protein UL16 was identified to interact with host protein ANT2 by immunoprecipitation and mass spectrometry. We also reported that UL16 transfection promoted oxidative phosphorylation of glucose and significantly increased intracellular ATP content. Furthermore, UL16 was transfected into the HUVEC cell model with mitochondrial dysfunction induced by d-Gal, and it was found that UL16 could restore the mitochondrial function of cells. It was first discovered that viral protein UL16 could enhance mitochondrial function in mammalian cells by promoting mitochondrial metabolism. This study provides a theoretical basis for the prevention and treatment of mitochondrial dysfunction or the pathological process related to mitochondrial dysfunction.
ScienceNature.com

Reply to: “Inconsistent prediction capability of ImmuneCells.Sig across different RNA-seq datasets”

Replying to X. Xiao et al. Nature Communication https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24303-5 (2021). In their commentary on our paper1, Xiao et al.2 make a point that the predictive performance of ImmuneCells.Sig is inconsistent. This is mainly due to the batch effect across different RNA-seq data sets (Fig. 1a). The relatively poor generalization of gene expression profiling (GEP) is common in predicting immunotherapy response. For example, Cui et al.3 analyzed ten well-established GEP signatures in the three data sets (VanAllen15, Liu19, Kim18). All ten signatures showed AUC (Area Under The Curve) values <0.66 and nine signatures had AUC < 0.6 in the Liu19 data set (Fig. 6D in Cui et al.3). The IMPRES signature4 performed poorly in all three data sets (AUC values are in the range of 0.5–0.63, Fig. 6D–F in Cui et al.3) and the AUC value of Messina signature is only about 0.2 in the Kim18 data set (Fig. 6F in Cui et al.3). Similarly, inconsistent and low AUC values of the established ICT (immune checkpoint therapy) response signatures were found in another study (Fig. 4g–i in Jiang et al.5). In addition, a study involving tumor specimens from 8135 patients and using the broad category of GEP developed from ten studies showed that the AUC value of this well-trained GEP is only 0.656. It should be noted that some gene expression-based tests are successful in cancer diagnosis such as Oncotype DX for breast cancer. This is because that it is a tumor proliferation genes-based signature measured by a single reference laboratory7. Tumor proliferation genes’ expressions are highly correlated with cancer recurrence, so it is reasonable for Oncotype DX to predict the recurrence of breast cancer. Nevertheless, Oncotype DX could still perform poorly in predicting breast cancer outcome, with AUC values being 0.64 and 0.59 in two breast cancer data sets8.
ScienceNature.com

Cryo-EM structure of constitutively active human Frizzled 7 in complex with heterotrimeric G

The ten mammalian Frizzleds (FZD1–10) belong to the class F of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) and mediate WNT signaling through interaction with transducer proteins including Dishevelled (DVL) or heterotrimeric G proteins.1 Their involvement in human disease has put FZDs at the forefront of drug targets, especially anti-cancer therapy.2 However, no drugs have been developed for efficient pharmacological modulation of FZDs, partially owing to the limited understanding of FZD structure and activation mechanisms.1,3 Among class F, FZD7 is intensively pursued due to its relevance in various tumor models, particularly in intestinal cancers.4 Detailed structures of the receptor complexes would allow for structure-guided discovery of new drug candidates. FZD1–10 share structural similarity with the related class F member Smoothened (SMO), which mediates Hedgehog signaling and is a validated target for cancer therapy.2 In an effort to understand the structural basis of FZD activation and transducer interaction, we solved the structure of human FZD7 in complex with heterotrimeric mini Gs (mGs).5.

