Max Scherzer lamented after his 12th and final start of 2020's 60-game COVID campaign that he felt like he was just hitting his stride as things came to an end for the Washington Nationals. It just stinks that the year is over," he said a little while after his last outing. And his goal in the offseason, he said, was to find ways to come back and pitch more efficiently, "from the get-go, and not have to try to wait till my 12th start before I finally feel good.