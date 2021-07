Two products of the jazz program at McGill University in Montreal have new releases to sample this week: saxophonist and composer Anna Webber's Idiom is easily her most ambitious project to date featuring her Simple Trio (Matt Mitchell and John Hollenbeck) and a large ensemble of improvisers and new music specialists. Drummer Mark Nelson continues to develop interesting music with his quartet, Sympathetic Frequencies. You'll hear contrasting trumpets from Pete Rodriguez and Argentina's Joaquin Muro, sizzling music from Frank Gratkowski and his Resonators, and the whole Refraction Suite from Refraction by another excellent trumpeter, Dan Rosenboom. There's an excerpt from Swedish pianist Lisa Ullen's lengthy Step Up A Second and the closer brings some poetry and jazz to the fore: Anthony Joseph with a sparkling European band and his latest release with a great title: The Rich Are Only Defeated When Running For Their Lives.