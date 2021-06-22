Cancel
Fort Dodge, IA

Dodgers drop twinbill to Jaguars

 16 days ago

A crushing game-one loss bled into the nightcap for the Fort Dodge baseball team here on Monday, as the Dodgers dropped a doubleheader to Ankeny Centennial at McNeil Field. Head coach Blake Utley’s squad led 4-1 after three innings and 4-2 with two outs and no one on base in the sixth inning of the opener, but the Jaguars (13-11 overall, 7-5 in the CIML Iowa Conference) staged a comeback and eventually stole a 5-4, eight-inning victory.

