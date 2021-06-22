Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Duke with Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren: who wrote the music and can you buy the soundtrack?

classical-music.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTry BBC Music Magazine today and save 50% when you do!. The Duke is a dramatic comedy starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren, directed by theatre and film director Roger Michell, who is best known for his work on Notting Hill, Enduring Love and My Cousin Rachel. The film tells...

www.classical-music.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Jim Broadbent
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Film Festival#Uk#Bbc Music Magazine#Bbc Music Magazine#Enduring Love#National Gallery#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
tvseriesfinale.com

When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren

Performers include: Helen Mirren (narrator) A comedy series based on a BBC format, When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren is a documentary examination of the animal kingdom that looks at the lighter side of the natural world. Narrated by Mirren, the show features comedians putting words into the mouths of beautiful beasts, teeny-tiny frogs, beatboxing badgers, and more in beautiful footage from all over the world.
MoviesFirst Showing

Official US Trailer for British Comedy 'The Duke' with Jim Broadbent

"What's he actually asking for?" "140,000 Pounds." "For what?" "Charity." "Good grief!" Sony Classics has debuted a follow-up official US trailer for the kooky British crime comedy film The Duke, the latest from filmmaker Roger Michell (Notting Hill, Changing Lanes, Venus, Morning Glory, Hyde Park on Hudson, My Cousin Rachel, Blackbird). This premiered at last year's Venice Film Festival and is opening in cinemas in the UK this September, then in the US later this fall. In 1961, Kempton Bunton, a 60 year old taxi driver, steals Goya's portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London. This is the story of how, why, and who he was. It turns out he was just a bumbling British guy who didn't like paying for the BBC and wanted to come up with a scheme to make them change. Jim Broadbent stars as Kempton, with Helen Mirren, Matthew Goode, Charlotte Spencer, Fionn Whitehead, and John Heffernan. This is a rather harmless, feel-good British laugher but it's not innovative or iconic. Good fun stealing a painting.
Movieslrmonline.com

The Duke Trailer Has Jim Broadbent Stealing a Painting For Charity

Fifty years ago, the National Gallery in London had one theft in its entire history. Now, the story can be told about this art theft in comedic drama The Duke. The film starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren as the elderly couple, who took the painting in exchange for the British government to pay for television licenses for the poor. With the decline of payment, the art thief turned himself in, but a court trial ensued with the confession. It wasn’t until 2012 that full details of the court trial were released to the public.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Helen Mirren Says She’d Love To Kiss Vin Diesel In A Fast & Furious Movie

The ninth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise has seen the long-running series gain a measure of self-awareness, with several characters pointing out the ridiculous situations that they keep finding themselves in. Tyrese’s Roman Pearce is almost convinced that the crew are invincible superheroes, which is hardly too far...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Helen Mirren Wants Michael Caine As Her Husband In Fast & Furious 10

John Cena’s Jakob may have recently joined the Fast & Furious universe having never been mentioned once in the last 20 years, although his fractured relationship with Dom was explored through many lengthy flashbacks in the ninth installment, but the Torettos are still outnumbered by the Shaws. Not many people...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

‘She’s a survivor’: Dame Helen Mirren praises Queen Elizabeth

Dame Helen Mirren thinks Queen Elizabeth is a “survivor”. The 75-year-old actress – who won an Oscar for her 2006 portrayal of the British monarch in ‘The Queen’ – believes the 95-year-old ruler is used to “drama” and after living through Worlds War II, she’ll be able to overcome her struggles now, including the recent death of her husband, Prince Philip, and apparent rift with grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Helen Mirren Is In The Driver’s Seat, Discussing Her ‘F9’ Return And Pay Equality In Hollywood

She is indisputably Hollywood royalty, so much so that she was appointed Dame Commander of the British Empire in 2003, she portrayed Queen Elizabeth II on the big screen in 2006 and now goes by the name of Queenie in the ever-expanding Fast & Furious cinematic universe. And even though Helen Mirren might be just shy of a Grammy to reach the coveted “EGOT” status (she is an Emmy, Oscar and Tony winner), she will undoubtedly be singing her way to box office success this weekend with her return to the world of fast cars and edge-of-your-seat suspense in F9.
Extra

Helen Mirren Reveals Her Favorite Genre

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Helen Mirren as she promoted “When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren,” which she narrates. While Helen seems to have done it all, is there a genre that she prefers? She said, “I love a gentle comedy. The absurdity of how we actually are. The ridiculous of us all.”
Moviestheplaylist.net

Watch 3 New Clips From Eva Husson’s ‘Mothering Sunday’ Starring Odessa Young, Olivia Colman & Colin Firth

One of the most anticipated films of this year’s Cannes Film Festival is “Mothering Sunday,” from filmmaker Eva Husson. Not only does the film feature a great cast, but the story is adapted from a best-selling novel about the drama and intrigue surrounding an aristocratic family written by author Graham Swift. And with the Cannes premiere around the corner, we now have first-look clips to watch to help hold us over until the film is finally released.
femalefirst.co.uk

Princess Diana enjoyed schoolboy humour, says Wayne Sleep

Princess Diana's personality shone through in her dance routines, according to Wayne Sleep. Wayne Sleep says his friend Princess Diana had a "schoolboy" sense of humour. The 72-year-old choreographer was the late princess' dance teacher, and he admits that her "charismatic" nature came through in her routines. He shared: "We...
Moviesclassical-music.com

Verdi: Falstaff (DVD)

Michael Volle, Barbara Frittoli, Alfredo Daza, Nadine Sierra, Daniela Barcellona, Francesco Demuro; Staatskapelle Berlin/Daniel Barenboim; dir. Mario Martone (Berlin, 2018) Sir John Falstaff, a laid-back boor in leather jacket and jeans, inhabits a grungy world on the fringes of society, hanging out with bikers and tarts on a graffiti-daubed inner-city street corner. Windsor’s ladies-who-lunch spend their days lounging around a rooftop pool. Making Windsor Great Park an alfresco fetish club may initially feel like ‘gratuitous opera cliché number one’, yet even this conceit is ultimately made to work. Purists should look away now, but I found this production by Mario Martone tremendous fun.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Downton Abbey star Maggie Smith looks incredible at start of career - see the gorgeous snaps

Downton Abbey may have finished five years ago, but re-watching classic episodes all over again on ITV has been getting us through until the movie sequel finally arrives. One of the stars of the period drama, Dame Maggie Smith who plays Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, has been a favourite not just on Downton but in plenty of other films and TV shows over the years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy