The Duke with Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren: who wrote the music and can you buy the soundtrack?

"What's he actually asking for?" "140,000 Pounds." "For what?" "Charity." "Good grief!" Sony Classics has debuted a follow-up official US trailer for the kooky British crime comedy film The Duke, the latest from filmmaker Roger Michell (Notting Hill, Changing Lanes, Venus, Morning Glory, Hyde Park on Hudson, My Cousin Rachel, Blackbird). This premiered at last year's Venice Film Festival and is opening in cinemas in the UK this September, then in the US later this fall. In 1961, Kempton Bunton, a 60 year old taxi driver, steals Goya's portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London. This is the story of how, why, and who he was. It turns out he was just a bumbling British guy who didn't like paying for the BBC and wanted to come up with a scheme to make them change. Jim Broadbent stars as Kempton, with Helen Mirren, Matthew Goode, Charlotte Spencer, Fionn Whitehead, and John Heffernan. This is a rather harmless, feel-good British laugher but it's not innovative or iconic. Good fun stealing a painting.