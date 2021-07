July is proving a lively month for Heathrow: Britain’s busiest airport has just opened another runway and next week opens another terminal.In a non-Covid world, either development would make headline news around the world. As it is, the developments were reported by The Independent in a single 277-word story.There was nothing new about these assets: they have been mothballed and are now reopening.Two years ago, Heathrow was lobbying strongly for a third runway. But a year ago the southern landing strip was closed for the summer. Only this week did two-runway working resume.Two of the four terminals remain closed; Terminal...