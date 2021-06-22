Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Reds look to stop 5-game skid against Twins

By The Associated Press
Yuma Daily Sun
 16 days ago

Cincinnati Reds (35-36, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (31-41, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Wade Miley (6-4, 2.88 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Twins: Bailey Ober (0-0, 3.71 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -117, Reds +101; over/under is 9 runs.

www.yumasun.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Shoemaker
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Rob Refsnyder
Person
Michael Pineda
Person
Mitch Garver
Person
Heath Hembree
Person
Kyle Garlick
Person
Devin Smeltzer
Person
Mike Moustakas
Person
Wade Miley
Person
Michael Lorenzen
Person
Nick Senzel
Person
Byron Buxton
Person
Alex Blandino
Person
Nelson Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#The American League#The National League#The Associated Press#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBABC7 Chicago

Cubs take 6-game skid into matchup with Reds

LINE: Reds -159, Cubs +138; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the game as losers of their last six games. The Reds are 19-12 against NL Central opponents. Cincinnati has hit 106 home runs this season, seventh in the majors. Jesse Winker leads them with 19, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.
MLBPosted by
Salina Post

Maeda, Polanco lead Twins past Royals 6-2 to stop skid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kenta Maeda struck out a season-best 10 in six scoreless innings, Jorge Polanco homered and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 to halt a five-game losing streak. Maeda gave up two hits and a walk in a splendid outing that matched his...
MLBINFORUM

Royals snap 9-game skid with win over Twins

J.A. Happ (4-4) took the loss. He allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. Royals starter Brady Singer lasted just three innings. He threw 72 pitches, surrendering three runs (two earned) on five hits. The Twins jumped on Singer from the start. Luis Arraez and...
MLBColumbus Dispatch

How Tyler Naquin became the Cincinnati Reds starting center fielder

After Tyler Naquin signed a minor league contract with the Cincinnati Reds in February, he was competing to be the fifth or sixth outfielder on the team’s Opening Day roster. Before spring training, Jesse Winker and Nick Castellanos were established starters. Nick Senzel and Shogo Akiyama were competing for time...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Shades of A.J. Pierzynski, Josh Donaldson is an agitator the Twins should keep

Thanks to Josh Donaldson for giving me an excuse to exhume the greatest quote in the history of Twins rivalries. Former White Sox manager and current broadcaster Ozzie Guillen said of then-White Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski: "If you play against him, you hate him. If you play with him, you hate him a little less.''
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Josh Donaldson, Nelson Cruz not in lineup as Twins face White Sox

The White Sox swept a three-game series from the Twins last week in Chicago to quash Minnesota's hopes cutting the distance between the teams by the Fourth of July. American League Central-leading Chicago is 14½ games ahead of the last place Twins as the teams start a three-game series tonight (6:10, BSN and ESPN) at Target Field.
MLBmyradioworks.net

Twins top White Sox 8-5

Rookie Bailey Ober pitched five scoreless innings for his first major league victory, Max Kepler homered twice and the Minnesota Twins held off the Chicago White Sox 8-5 on Monday night. Ober (1-1) hit the milestone in his seventh career start, with seven strikeouts and two hits and three walks allowed. In two previous turns against the White Sox, he gave up nine runs in 7 1/3 innings. Kepler hit a two-run home run in the second. With an RBI single by Trevor Larnach and a two-run triple from Nick Gordon, the Twins built a 6-1 lead and gave White Sox starter Dylan Cease (7-4) the hook in the sixth inning. Then the AL Central leaders surged back with a four-run seventh, getting a two-run single by Leury García against Caleb Thielbar and a two-run triple by Yoán Moncada off Tyler Duffey. Moncada was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a chopper to third for the first out of the inning, and then the Twins turned to their best reliever to take back control. Taylor Rogers got five outs, four by strikeout, in a superb six-batter appearance. Hansel Robles pitched a scoreless ninth for his eighth save. The White Sox brought a 14 1/2-game lead on the last-place Twins into the series, having won eight of the first nine matchups this year by a cumulative 76-37 score, but Ober was up to the task. The 6-foot-9 right-hander set the tone by striking out the side in the first inning. He fanned José Abreu twice, before the slugger took Thielbar deep in the sixth for his team-leading 15th homer.
MLBESPN

Ober wins 1st, Kepler hits 2 homers, Twins top White Sox 8-5

MINNEAPOLIS --  Rookie Bailey Ober pitched five scoreless innings for his first major league victory, Max Kepler homered twice and the Minnesota Twins held off the Chicago White Sox 8-5 on Monday night. Ober (1-1) hit the milestone in his seventh career start, with seven strikeouts and two hits...
MLBmaryvilleforum.com

Bubic expected to start for Kansas City against Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds (44-40, second in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (35-49, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (3-10, 5.08 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Royals: Kris Bubic (2-4, 4.99 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Cincinnati will square off on...
MLBwgnradio.com

White Sox’s Yasmani Grandal might be out vs. Twins

Tony La Russa’s postgame Zoom call with the media got off to a much later start than normal Monday night after the White Sox dropped the series opener with the Minnesota Twins 8-5 in Minneapolis. The timing had nothing to do with the fact the American League Central-leading White Sox...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Two effective starters, but White Sox's Carlos Rodon bests Twins' Jose Berrios

The statistics normally would be the stuff of victory for a starting pitcher. Seven innings pitched. One hit allowed. Ten batters struck out. Fifteen of the final 16 batters retired. For Twins righthander Jose Berrios, however, a gem of a game against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night at...
MLBYuma Daily Sun

Pérez's RBI single caps 4-run 9th as Royals beat Reds 7-6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Pérez’s walk-off single capped Kansas City's four-run rally as the Royals beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-6 Tuesday night. The Royals scored six runs off the Reds’ bullpen in the final two innings and Pérez got his third game-ending hit this season. “There are not...
MLBSouth Side Sox

Twins 8, White Sox 5: Kepler Launches Two Homers to Carry Minnesota

It was a tough outing for starter Dylan Cease, and the White Sox (49-35) could not recover during Monday night’s loss to the Twins (35-48). After both teams went three up, three down in the first, the second inning was more eventful. Gavin Sheets built on the strong start to his major league career, as he doubled to become the first baserunner of the game. Unfortunately, the double came with two outs, and Andrew Vaughn struck out to end the inning.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 biggest surprises in first half of the MLB season

As the MLB All-Star break approaches, the buyers and sellers are starting to take shape with the trade deadline set for July 30. The usual suspects are around the top of the league like the Dodgers and Astros and some that were expected to be at the top of their division rest right there at the moment like the White Sox. Still, many teams have surprised, either for better or for worse.
MLBFOX Sports

Skubal, Tigers to face Happ, Twins

LINE: Twins -138, Tigers +119; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Detroit will face off on Thursday. The Twins are 18-25 on their home turf. Minnesota has slugged .431 this season. Byron Buxton leads the team with a mark of .767. The Tigers are 19-25 in road...
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Thursday

With all the talk about pitchers having to adjust, it's interesting to note scoring hasn't changed significantly. Through the end of May, teams were averaging 4.33 runs per game. From June 1 to June 20, the level rose to 4.68. From June 21 through July 6, the average was 4.65. The jump in June occurs every season as warmer weather increases scoring. At least so far, there is no evidence batters are benefiting from umpires spot checking hurlers for grip enhancers.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Pollock, Muncy help Dodgers beat Cubs to snap 5-game skid

Kris Bryant homered and Jason Heyward had two of the Cubs' five hits. Bryant, who came in batting 8 for 64 in his last 19 games, gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead two batters into the game with a solo shot to left-center. It was homer No.

Comments / 0

Community Policy