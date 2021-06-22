For those of you who had Colonel Ben Skardon as a professor at Clemson or those familiar with his story or even those who want to learn about a great American hero, here is an outstanding article about Colonel Skardon in the summer edition of Clemson World. His amazing story is awe-inspiring and personally, he is one of the only true heroes I have had the honor of knowing. Aside from his incredible military career, I believe he is one of the few people who could take sophomore English Literature and make it fascinating.