Colonel Ben Skardon

tigernet.com
 16 days ago

For those of you who had Colonel Ben Skardon as a professor at Clemson or those familiar with his story or even those who want to learn about a great American hero, here is an outstanding article about Colonel Skardon in the summer edition of Clemson World. His amazing story is awe-inspiring and personally, he is one of the only true heroes I have had the honor of knowing. Aside from his incredible military career, I believe he is one of the few people who could take sophomore English Literature and make it fascinating.

