Aviation reportedly receives £7 billion per year in subsidies in the UK. This is one of the most harmful sectors to our climate, yet Great Britain is subsidizing it as if it’s saving dolphins and whales. In fact, whereas countries like the USA, Canada, Australia, Japan, Thailand, and Vietnam tax fuel use for domestic flights, the UK doesn’t. Whereas 23 EU countries apply VAT to domestic flights and the USA, Australia, Canada, and others also tax domestic flights, the UK doesn’t.