Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 22, 2021

By Joey Blackwell
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 16 days ago
Today is … National Onion Rings Day

Bama Central Headlines …

  • In case you missed it: Alabama Men's Tennis Graduate Zhe Zhou Named ITA Southern Region Most Improved Senior

Did you notice?

  • Alabama baseball pitcher Tyler Ras was named a 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalist:
  • Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas took the top spot on the final qualifying list for the 2021 U.S. men's Olympic team:
  • Crimson Tide Track & Field welcomed sprinter Margaret Conteh of Philadelphia to its 2021 class:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:

74 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

June 22, 1966: Florida, with returning quarterback Steve Spurrier, was picked to challenge reigning national champion Alabama for the SEC crown. The strength of the Crimson Tide, according to media representatives, was its "smallish but quick" offensive line anchored by tackles Cecil Dowdy and Jerry Duncan and guards Bruce Stephens and John Calvert. One of the big question marks was thought to be quarterback, where backup Kenny Stabler replaced the graduated Steve Sloan. — Bryant Museum

June 22, 2009: Bert Bank, an American politician and war hero who founded the Alabama Football Radio Network, died at the age of 94. Bank founded two Tuscaloosa radio stations (WTBC and WUOA) and wrote the book, “Back From the Living Dead,” about his experiences as a POW and Bataan Death March survivor

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I bear no bitterness or rancor. It was a different time and the world has changed. I hope there will come a day when all the people in the world will live in peace and happiness." — Bert Bank

We’ll leave you with this …

BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
