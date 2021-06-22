Scoreboard: American Legion baseball

A lot can change in a year, and as the Blue Jays approach this season’s trade deadline there’s a good chance they’ll consider moves they wouldn’t have a year ago. There’s a good argument to be made that the Blue Jays should push to truly contend in 2021 because of the roster they’re working with these days. There’s a clear need in the bullpen, and arguably in the rotation as well, but for the most part there is a lot to love about what Ross Atkins and his front office team have assembled. In my eyes, this is the best offence in baseball already, and there’s still room for even better performance from this dangerous group.