‘Cybersecurity today requires greater digital and business understanding’

Company Substantially Expands Its Free Learning Platform. As a result of its recent initiatives, Simplilearn, the world’s number one online bootcamp for digital economy skills training, announced that it aims to onboard five million learners in the next two years on its SkillUp platform. SkillUp, Simplilearn’s free learning platform, was launched in November last year to offer learners short-term skilling programs and enable learning continuity during the ongoing pandemic. The SkillUp platform has since recorded more than 5 lakh learner enrolments and continues to attract learner interest, especially from India, the USA, and Canada. On completion of every learning program, learners get a SkillUp certificate of completion from Simplilearn. Every week, the company is witnessing more than 2,500 SkillUp learners unlocking their certificates, a testimony to its support for continued learning.