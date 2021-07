Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy may be over, but epic cast reunions are still happening off screen. Ellen Pompeo, 51, who plays Dr. Meredith Grey, began her weekend dining with former Grey's costars Eric Dane and Justin Chambers. On her Instagram Stories, which have since expired, Ellen shared clips of the three friends enjoying each other’s company. In the first video, Justin pretended to be a waiter and asked Ellen and Eric what they wanted for dinner. In the second clip, Ellen panned across the table and showed Eric and Justin sitting down. She then captioned it: "It's a hard knock life."