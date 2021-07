(July 7): Xiaomi Corp is marketing a dollar bond deal to global investors as Chinese technology companies face fresh scrutiny in a new era of tighter oversight from Beijing. The smartphone maker is looking to raise about US$1 billion from the debt sale, people familiar with the matter said. That would include a rare green bond tranche from the nation’s tech firms. The borrower has received a bond sale quota of US$1.2 billion from China’s National Development and Reform Commission, according to the people who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it. Xiaomi may choose whether or not to use the entire quota.