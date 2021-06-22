Dubai’s investment arm ICD records full year loss of 15.50 billion dirhams

Singapore’s GIC Private Limited will invest approximately US$ 1 billion to acquire a minority stake in Grifols’ U.S. subsidiary Biomat USA, which manages 296 U.S.-based plasma collection centers. As part of the transaction, GIC will become a strategic investor in Grifols’ business, holding a minority stake in Biomat USA through the acquisition of newly issued non-voting stock. Grifols will maintain control over Biomat’s management and operations, and all plasma collected by Biomat will continue to be supplied to Grifols to produce its plasma-derived medicines. All proceeds from the investment will be used to repay debt, reflecting Grifols’ firm commitment to reduce its leverage levels. This transaction supports Grifols’ strategy to expand and strengthen its U.S. plasma center network.