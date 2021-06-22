Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Ar-We-Va Holds On, Kuemper Sweeps Two, SCC Gets 1st Win, CRB Lost Big Conf Matchup, Area Teams 4-6 Monday

By Jeff Blankman
1380kcim.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKuemper had 12 hits and 11 RBI in the game 1 win as they dominated the game in every facet. The Knights scored in five of the six innings they batted. Shenandoah struck in the top 1st inning but Kuemper answered with a run. Shenandoah scored again in the 3rd but Kuemper again had the answer in the bottom half scoring twice. They never looked back after that scoring 5-runs in the 4th inning to blow it open. Austin Sibenaller had a two run single in the 4th and Logan Sibenaller and Trevor Rial also drove in a run. Sibenaller with a double. Tigges added a 2-run triple in the 5th.

www.1380kcim.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scc#Sweeps#Raiders#Game One#Crb#Area Teams#Knights#Hbp#Sb#Rbi Pitching 1 Ip#Bb Michael Pottebaum Wp#Ra#K#Bb Blake Pottebaum#Bb Austin Tigges 3 4#Rs Cal Wanninger#Bb Pitching 1 Ip#Bb Trevor Rial 1 Rs#Rbi Cooper Pottebaum#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Lytton, IAthegraphic-advocate.com

SCC softball team creeps closer to double digit wins

The playoffs are getting closer for the South Central Calhoun softball team. The postseason is inching ever so slightly, and the Titans need as much momentum as they can before the playoffs officially begin on July 7. That specific date reveals where the postseason starts for SCC, who will host...
Vermillion, SDVermillion Plain Talk

Youth Baseball Teams Win Area Tournaments

Both the 10U and 12U Baseball Teams travelled to area tournaments this past weekend and came home as tournament champions. Vermillion’s 10U team travelled to Wayne, Neb. and the 12U team drove up to Beresford. Both teams finished with a 4-0 record and crowned tournament champs. 10U – Wayne Youth...
Carroll, IA1380kcim.com

CRB Baseball Won, Carroll, AWV and IKM-Manning Lose Late Leads, Area Teams 1-6 on Wednesday

The Tigers had the tying run at 3rd base and the winning run at 2nd base in the 7th inning with 1 out and weren’t able to score to tie the game. They scored a run before loading the bases in the 7th to pull back within a run after allowing 2-runs to score in the top 7th. Carroll out hit Bondurant Farrar 13 to 7 and got a solid pitching performance from Slade Sibnaller, who allowed 6 hits in 6 1/3 innings. The Blue Jays took the lead in the 3rd, scoring 3-runs. Carroll answered in the 4th when Ryan Johnston had a sac fly to score a run and Treyton Goins drove in the second run with a base hit. The Blue Jays added a pair of runs in the 5th before Carroll tied it in the bottom half when Slade Sibenaller hit a 3-run home run. Jack Troutman added an RBI single in the 7th but the Tigers left the bases loaded. Bondurant Farrar took advantage of 3 Carroll errors, turning them into 3 unearned runs.
Vail, IAdbrnews.com

Ar-We-Va girls shut out by East Sac County at Vail

A four-run fifth inning propelled East Sac County to a 5-0 nonconference softball victory over Ar-We-Va on Thursday night at Vail. The loss was the second straight and third in four games for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 7-7 overall on the year. ESC opened the scoring with a run in...
Dunlap, IAdbrnews.com

Ar-We-Va holds off rally from BV in conference baseball

Ar-We-Va raced out to a 5-0 lead after one inning and then held off a late charge by Boyer Valley en route to a 12-10 varsity baseball victory on Monday night at Westside. Ar-We-Va, a 6-4 winner over BV back on June 1 at Dunlap, improved to 6-4 in the Rolling Valley Conference and 8-4 overall with Monday’s win.
Harlan, IAharlanonline.com

Kuemper completes Cyclone sweep

HCHS baseball team unable to overcome early 5-0 hole, now 4-7 in H-10  HARLAN (June 17) -- Cal Wanninger’s three-run homer in the top of the seventh gave Kuemper Catholic the insurance it would need to hold off Harlan Community 9-6 Thursday night in Hawkeye Ten baseball action at Jim Goeser Field.
Fayette County, PAheraldstandard.com

Smithfield-Fairchance Legion holds on for 4-3 win

Dylan Shea pitched a perfect seventh inning Saturday to preserve Smithfield-Fairchance’s 4-3 win at Baldwin in Fayette County American Legion Baseball League action. Baldwin scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to close to a run, but Shea held the lead in the sixth and didn’t allow any in the seventh inning as Smithfield-Fairchance improves to 5-4 in league play.
Centerville, IABloomfield Democrat

Centerville sweeps Mustangs in SCC twin-bill

The Mustang baseball team started off a tough week of games on June 21 with a pair of losses to Centerville in South Central Conference action. Centerville beat the Mustangs 15-5 in game one of a doubleheader before scoring a 14-8 win in game two. The Mustangs needed victories in...
Sports1380kcim.com

Ar-We-Va and East Sac Softball End Busy Weeks With Wins; Kuemper, Glidden Ralston, SCC, and Audubon Fall

Kuemper wrapped up their busy week with another game against Atlantic Friday night in a losing effort. Atlantic started off batting in the top of the first and got two runners home to take the early 2-0 lead. Kuemper was able to respond in the bottom of the first, where Hailey Ostrander got a single to get on base, and was later batted in by Kenzie Schon’s RBI single, cutting down the Atlantic lead to 2-1.
Baseball1380kcim.com

(PHOTOS) Kuemper Wins Pair, Glidden Ralston Gets 2nd Win, IKM-Manning Nabs Conference Tourney Win, Area Baseball 4-6 Monday

Kuemper blew up in the 2nd inning and kept it rolling in the 3rd as they rolled to a win in game 1. The Knights benefited from three errors, a walk and two hit-by -pitches to get the 2nd inning started then Cal Wanninger blew it open with a 3-run triple. Wanninger added to his RBI total in the 3rd after Kuemper drew three walks and another hit-by-pitch before he singled to score a pair of runs. Austin Tigges dominated on the hill as the Knights picked up win 15.
Sports1380kcim.com

Kuemper Softball Picks Up Double Header Win Monday Night As Area Softball Teams Go 1-5; Full Softball Recap

Kuemper had a great scoring night as they grabbed two conference wins in a double header against Clarinda Monday night. In game one it was a slow start for both teams, as Clarinda and Kuemper went through three scoreless innings. Kuemper got the first score of the game with a solo run in the bottom of the fourth inning, taking the 1-0 lead. Clarinda matched that run in the top of the fifth to tie up the game at 1-1.
Kansas StateEmporia gazette.com

SCC Trap Shooting team earns two state championships

Southern Coffey County earned two state championships at the Kansas High School Clay Target League State Tournament, held June 19 - 20 in Sedgwick. Seventh grader John Rolf is the state champion in the novice male division by hitting 90 out of 100 targets. The novice team of Rolf, Cyrus Nickel, Jagger Jacobs, Olivia Christiansen, Emily Christiansen, Lane Brooks, Reeston Cox, Karley Ohl and Josie Weers won the state championship in the novice division by hitting 386 out of 500 targets.
MLBbeavercountyradio.com

Crowe gets 1st win. Bucs Beat Cards 5-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Wil Crowe gave up four runs over five innings for his first major league win, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 for their fifth victory in seven games following a 10-game losing streak. Jacob Stallings and Phillip Evans drove in two runs each for the Pirates. St. Louis has lost five straight, seven of eight and 18 of 24, dropping a season-worst four games under .500 at 36-40. The Cardinals are fourth in the NL Central, seven games back of first-place Milwaukee. Crowe was making his 13th big league start and 14th appearance.
Sports1380kcim.com

Kuemper, Audubon, East Sac and SCC Softball Win as Area Teams go 4-5 on Tuesday

Glidden Ralston 0 (3 Innings) Kuemper took advantage of some defensive mistakes, hit the ball well and got a great pitching performance from Chloe Venteicher and they pick up a win on a night that was more about honoring families affected by cancer and raising money for the Cancer Center at St Anthony Regional Hospital than it was about softball. Both teams did a great job of honoring those in their lives that have been affected prior to the game.
Pocahontas, IAyourfortdodge.com

Area Baseball Teams To Square Off On “Big Stage” Monday

Two area high school baseball teams are set to square off on Iowa’s biggest stage on Monday. Southeast Valley and Pocahontas Area will take their Twin Lakes Conference Rivalry to Principal Park in Des Moines. Normally, the park serves as the home of the Iowa Cubs. However, when the I-Cubs are on the road the park opens its doors for high school games.
High Schoolcarrollspaper.com

Kuemper starts week with four wins in three days

It seems recently, there is nothing that is keeping them from connecting with the ball. Kuemper Catholic’s softball team (19-11) has been on a hitting extravaganza lately. The Knights used their hits to gain four wins in the first three days of this week. Everything started with a doubleheader on...
Sports1380kcim.com

Kuemper Softball Sweeps Double Header, Coon Rapids Bayard Loses Close Game Against Grandview Christian; Area Softball Teams go 2-4 Thursday Night

Kuemper at Glenwood (Double Header) Kuemper went the distance against Glenwood as they grabbed two conference wins in their double header Thursday night. In game one, Kuemper wasn’t shy about running up the score quickly as they got out 5-0 in the top of the first. Kuemper’s big hitters were Brianna Lux and Kaci Peter; both went 2-3 for the Knights, with Peter recording an RBI and a stolen base. Glenwood got on the board in the bottom of the first to dent the Kuemper lead with a solo run and cut it down to 5-1. Kuemper added more runs to their lead with solo runs in the top of the fourth and fifth, taking the 7-1 lead. Jordan Schwabe had a nice offensive game in game one where she grabbed a solo home run in the top of the fourth.
Fort Dodge, IAyourfortdodge.com

Area Baseball/Softball Report 6-24: Dodger Softball Sweeps, Gael Softball Splits, Gael Baseball Gets Walk Off Win, Dodger Baseball Swept

In games heard Wednesday evening on “Sunny” 99.7 and yourfortdodge.com , Fort Dodge Softball cruised to a double header sweep of #11 Ankeny. The Dodgers took game one, 14-0 in 4 innings and game two 15-5 in 5 innings. In game one, Fort Dodge got 1 in the 2nd inning. They broke it open with a 9 spot in the 3rd including this blast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy