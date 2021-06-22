Ar-We-Va Holds On, Kuemper Sweeps Two, SCC Gets 1st Win, CRB Lost Big Conf Matchup, Area Teams 4-6 Monday
Kuemper had 12 hits and 11 RBI in the game 1 win as they dominated the game in every facet. The Knights scored in five of the six innings they batted. Shenandoah struck in the top 1st inning but Kuemper answered with a run. Shenandoah scored again in the 3rd but Kuemper again had the answer in the bottom half scoring twice. They never looked back after that scoring 5-runs in the 4th inning to blow it open. Austin Sibenaller had a two run single in the 4th and Logan Sibenaller and Trevor Rial also drove in a run. Sibenaller with a double. Tigges added a 2-run triple in the 5th.www.1380kcim.com