Kuemper, Ar-We-Va, and Audubon Softball Pick Up Wins as Area Teams go 4-5 Monday Night; Full Softball Recap
Kuemper picked up two conference wins as they swept their double header against Shenandoah Monday evening. In game one, Kuemper grabbed two runs to start off their offense as Shenandoah scored a solo run, giving the Knights the 2-1 advantage. Both went scoreless in the second and third innings, but Kuemper started their big offensive push. They’d add six runs in the fourth and three in the fifth, while only allowing Shenandoah to score twice in those two innings. Jordan Schwabe had great at bats, going 4-5 and being credited for two RBI. Likewise, Kenadee Loew went 3-5, crushed two doubles, and was credited for three RBI.www.1380kcim.com