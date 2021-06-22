Kuemper, Ar-We-Va, and Audubon Softball Pick Up Wins as Area Teams go 4-5 Monday Night; Full Softball Recap

Kuemper at Glenwood (Double Header) Kuemper went the distance against Glenwood as they grabbed two conference wins in their double header Thursday night. In game one, Kuemper wasn’t shy about running up the score quickly as they got out 5-0 in the top of the first. Kuemper’s big hitters were Brianna Lux and Kaci Peter; both went 2-3 for the Knights, with Peter recording an RBI and a stolen base. Glenwood got on the board in the bottom of the first to dent the Kuemper lead with a solo run and cut it down to 5-1. Kuemper added more runs to their lead with solo runs in the top of the fourth and fifth, taking the 7-1 lead. Jordan Schwabe had a nice offensive game in game one where she grabbed a solo home run in the top of the fourth.