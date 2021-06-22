Community Center serves burritos instead of pancakes
Salida Community Center volunteers served about 125 people Friday morning at the FIBArk street breakfast. The menu this year included burritos, fruit, juice and coffee. This was a change from the usual pancake breakfast but easier to work with given that we are just coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Burritos didn’t require setting up grills in the street, and serving was easier, Paul Smith, president of Salida Community Center, said.www.themountainmail.com