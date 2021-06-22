Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Retailers oppose online Lottery sales

By Christian M. Wade Statehouse Reporter
The Eagle-Tribune
 16 days ago

BOSTON — Retailers want lawmakers to reject a plan to allow online Lottery sales, saying it will hurt mom-and-pop stores struggling to recover from the pandemic. On Monday, proposals to set up a cashless Lottery and allow consumers to use debit cards to make purchases of MegaMillions tickets and other products, filed by Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, were among several bills heard by the Legislature's Joint Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure.

www.eagletribune.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lottery Tickets#Debit And Credit#Megamillions#Senate#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Lottery
News Break
DraftKings
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo Olympics will be held without spectators - Games minister

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics have agreed to hold the event without spectators under a COVID-19 state of emergency, Japan's Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa said on Thursday. Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski, Sakura Murakami, Ju-min Park; Editing by. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
POTUSNBC News

Covid's delta variant is highly contagious. Will vaccines work against it?

The delta variant now accounts for half of the Covid-19 cases in many areas of the U.S., President Joe Biden said Tuesday, urging unvaccinated Americans to get the Covid-19 shots as the U.S. faces a dramatic rise in the "hypertransmissible" variant of the coronavirus. His plea included reassurances about the strength of the Covid-19 vaccines available in the U.S.
AccidentsABC News

Firefighters douse ship that exploded at major port in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Firefighting boats on Thursday poured cascades of water on a container ship that had erupted in a fiery explosion at Dubai's main port the previous night, rocking the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates. Satellite images captured by Planet Labs Inc. and analyzed by...
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

Texas special session brings election law back into spotlight

Texas lawmakers are being corralled back to Austin on Thursday for a special session that's expected to focus on hot-button conservative priorities and put the Lone Star State's battle over voting rights back in the national spotlight. Governor Greg Abbott unveiled an ambitious agenda about 24 hours before Thursday's special...

Comments / 0

Community Policy