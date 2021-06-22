Cancel
Maine State

Maine State Trooper Stops With Blue Lights On To Let Doe and Fawn Cross the Road

By Jeff Parsons
94.9 HOM
94.9 HOM
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Maine State Trooper in Aroostook County stopped and turned on their blue lights to warn other drivers of a doe and her adorable fawn crossing the road. It's a rare treat in Maine to see a deer in broad daylight, especially one that doesn't dart away as soon as it sees a human. In this case, a Maine State Trooper with Troop F based out of Houlton was one of those lucky ones to catch a doe and her fawn crossing a road somewhere in Aroostook County.

949whom.com
