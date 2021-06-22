Community Voices: COVID-19 is a work-related injury, disability
Despite what California’s state senators may believe, the COVID-19 pandemic has permanently changed the state’s workers’ compensation program. As a legislative deadline loomed this month, state senators rejected a bill that would have permanently classified infection with coronavirus as a “presumptive” cause qualifying employees for workers’ compensation benefits and expanded the classification to other conditions hospital workers suffer, including some cancers, post-traumatic stress disorder, certain respiratory diseases, and muscle or ligament injuries.www.bakersfield.com