Community Voices: COVID-19 is a work-related injury, disability

Interim Senior Vice President and Provost Ann G. Wylie and Vice President for Student Affairs Patty Perillo sent the following email to the campus community today:. In preparation for the resumption of in-person instruction and operations this fall, we share this information about accommodations and requests for consideration. The presence of faculty, staff and students—and their interactions on campus—contribute significantly to our vibrant learning community. We are committed to working with students and employees who, due to a medical condition, are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. We will work to provide the necessary resources that prioritize safety and well-being.