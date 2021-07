Our mailboxes are often filled to the brim with exciting things—from letters sent by loved ones to our latest Amazon haul. But just as often, mailboxes get crammed with things we don't want: bills, ads, and other junk mail. It's annoying, yes, but it's mostly harmless. Some unwanted mail, on the other hand, should be actively avoided. Experts are now warning that certain packages you receive in the mail could actually be part of a major scam. Read on to find out what kind of package you should never open.