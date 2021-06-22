Lorraine Dahlien

View more in
POTUS|Posted byNBC News
Four suspects in Haiti assassination killed, 2 arrested after president's death, police chief says
Haiti's national police chief said Wednesday night that four suspects were killed and two others arrested following the early-morning assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. Léon Charles, director of Haiti's national police, also said that three police officers had been held hostage but that police freed them. Haiti's government has...
POTUS|NBC News
Covid's delta variant is highly contagious. Will vaccines work against it?
The delta variant now accounts for half of the Covid-19 cases in many areas of the U.S., President Joe Biden said Tuesday, urging unvaccinated Americans to get the Covid-19 shots as the U.S. faces a dramatic rise in the "hypertransmissible" variant of the coronavirus. His plea included reassurances about the strength of the Covid-19 vaccines available in the U.S.
POTUS|Posted byABC News
Biden to discuss Afghanistan withdrawal amid increasing instability in region
President Joe Biden is set to discuss Afghanistan withdrawal amid increasing instability in region and Taliban activity.
Politics|Posted byABC News
3 dozen states file new antitrust suit against Google over its app store
A coalition of 36 states and the District of Columbia are suing Google, alleging the tech giant illegally wields monopoly power over its app store.
Public Health|Posted byNBC News
Spectators to face Olympic ban as Tokyo declares coronavirus emergency
TOKYO — Organizers of the Olympic Games have agreed to hold events in Tokyo without spectators under a Covid-19 state of emergency, Japan's Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa said on Thursday. The ban on spectators is the latest blow to the troubled Olympics, already delayed by a year because of the...
Washington, DC|Posted byNBC News
Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law in Washington D.C.
A local appeals court in Washington, D.C. suspended Rudy Giuliani’s authority to practice law in the city on Wednesday. This move comes a month after a New York appellate court suspended Giuliani's law license for making "demonstrably false and misleading" statements about last year's election while serving as former President Donald Trump's attorney.
Florida State|Posted byCBS News
Tropical Storm Elsa kills 1 in Florida; damages Navy base in Georgia
Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall in Taylor County on Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday morning. The storm lashed the state with heavy wind and rain as it moved north. A Navy base in Georgia reported several injuries and damage to a campground after a suspected tornado struck the area. The...
Advocacy|Posted byCBS News
Melinda French Gates could quit foundation if she and Bill Gates can't work together in 2 years
Bill and Melinda French Gates said they have a backup plan if it turns out they can't work together following their recent divorce: She will leave the Gates Foundation in two years if "either decides they cannot continue to work together as co-chairs," according to the philanthropic organization. French Gates...
Texas State|Posted byNBC News
Texas Republicans, heading into special legislative session, file new voting bill
Texas House Republicans, heading into a special legislative session, proposed banning drive-through and overnight early voting again Wednesday evening, in the latest draft of election legislation. A 47-page draft of House Bill 3 was filed online on Wednesday evening, hours after Gov. Greg Abbott asked the Legislature to address “election...
Presidential Election|Posted byThe Hill
Harris to announce $25 million investment in DNC voting rights program
Vice President Harris on Thursday will roll out a $25 million expansion of the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) “I Will Vote” initiative as Democrats look to combat a wave of voting restrictions that have been pushed this year by Republican-controlled legislatures. Harris will announce the funding in remarks at Howard...