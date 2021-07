For a while, it looked as if the biggest after-effect of the pandemic’s latest wave would be eternal rain – all day and all night, stopping us from wanting to go outside even though we’re allowed to. Amazon would have seen this coming, and gone big on raincoats, further cementing their dominance, while still not making Jeff Bezos happy. Eventually, it would have reached the point where Bezos had every single bit of money in the world, and we would have to go out into the rain to open our mouths like baby birds, as Bezos-copters flew above us dropping small nutrition balls from the sky. We would have to scrabble and claw at each other for these balls, maybe even sometimes deciding to eat each other instead.