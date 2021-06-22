Cancel
Minot, ND

Petersen of NSP wins region qualifier on Father’s Day

Minot Daily News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCash Petersen, a 12-year-old amateur dirt bike standout who attends North Shore Plaza Elementary, gave his father Tony a very special gift on Father’s Day Weekend. The Petersens were in Texas over the weekend where Cash competed in the Freestone Youth Regionals in Wortham. In the 65 CC (cubic capacity) modified open class, Petersen won first place in the 10-11-year-old division on Sunday, and also took sixth in the 65 CC stock class in the same age division.

