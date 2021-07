The Milwaukee Brewers acquired first baseman Rowdy Tellez from the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday in exchange for right-handed pitchers Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis. Tellez, who bats left-handed, is hitting .209 with four home runs and eight RBIs in 50 games for the Blue Jays in at the major league level this season. Tellez, 26, is currently in Triple-A and is hitting .298 with four home runs and 11 RBIs in Trenton.