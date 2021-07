The Atlanta Hawks made a stunning run through the NBA playoffs but ultimately fell short against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals.. Now that seasons are coming to an end, it is time to write the obituary for the 2020-2021 seasons that were. Looking back on each team that made the playoffs will give a chance to look at what went right and what went wrong. It will also allow us to look ahead to what’s to come during the offseason to come.